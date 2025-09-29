Protests should not have happened without permission: Abu Azmi

Mumbai, Sep 29 (IANS) Maharashtra Samajwadi Party chief and MLA Abu Azmi on Monday criticised the Uttar Pradesh government over the recent 'I Love Muhammad' protests in Bareilly, saying that such demonstrations should not have taken place without prior permission from the administration.

He alleged that law and order had collapsed in the state and described the situation as "jungle raj".

Clashes broke out in Bareilly's Kotwali area on Friday when a large crowd carrying 'I Love Muhammad' posters gathered outside a mosque after a demonstration announced by cleric Tauqeer Raza Khan was cancelled.

The unrest soon escalated into violence, leading to a heavy police crackdown.

Speaking to IANS, Azmi said, "I believe that the I Love Muhammad' issue began on Eid, when people chanted it and cases were filed against them. However, coming onto the streets without permission is not right. There is a jungle raj in Uttar Pradesh, no law and order, and in the same state, protesting on the streets is not right. A permission should have been taken."

He further said that those raising the slogan should live by the teachings of the Prophet.

"Those who say I love Muhammad, tell them to follow the path shown by the Prophet. Become such an example that the world itself starts saying I love Muhammad," Azmi stated.

The Samajwadi Party leader also commented on the arrest of Tauqeer Raza Khan, chief of the Ittehad-e-Millat Council, who was detained on Saturday for allegedly masterminding the violence.

Azmi said the punishment handed out was "too severe" and the police action "excessive".

Police conducted overnight raids after the clashes, arresting eight people, including Khan, while more than two dozen others were taken into detention.

Authorities said over 500 suspects were being tracked through video and CCTV footage.

"The mistake was not so big, but the punishment is too severe. The way the police have beaten people is wrong. If you think something illegal is happening, you could have arrested them or used water cannons. But the way the protestors have been beaten and the posters on their hands fell on the ground; all of this was wrong," Azmi said.

He went on to add, "The government should not have done it, but since there is jungle raj in UP, anything is possible."

--IANS

sd/dan