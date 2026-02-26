Protest erupts in Bengal's Siliguri after tribal community holds protest demanding justice for woman

Kolkata, Feb 26 (IANS) A massive protest broke out in West Bengal's Siliguri on Thursday after a tribal pregnant woman was beaten up by a civic volunteer, resulting in the death of the unborn child, officials said.

Read More

On Thursday afternoon, the tribal community members went on an 'Uttarkanya' (branch Secretariat of West Bengal government in north Bengal) to mark their protest.

The tribal protesters tried to move forward by climbing over the police barricade.

When the police stopped the protesters, a fight broke out between the two sides.

The situation became tense as the police had to use tear gas shells and water cannons to disperse the mob.

According to police and local sources, the incident began over a dispute over land acquisition.

A month ago, there was unrest between the two sides over the acquisition of a piece of land in Phansidewa near Siliguri.

There, a civic volunteer was accused of beating a pregnant woman.

The police had arrested the civic volunteer named Mohammad Kader.

However, four people involved in the incident are still missing.

Recently, the woman lost her unborn child which enraged the tribal community, resulting in a protest on Thursday.

The protesters demanded strong punishment for the accused civic volunteer.

A large police force was deployed to control the situation.

After some time, the situation was brought under control.

"Some protesters gathered here and organised an agitation. It continued for some time. Later, the situation was brought under control," a senior officer of Siliguri Police Commissionerate said.

The West Bengal Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) unit also condemned the incident and demanded exemplary punishment for the accused.

"There is a lot of tension surrounding the Uttarkanya Abhiyan called by Janajati Suraksha Mancha demanding justice for the victim in Siliguri's Phulbari. As the procession progresses, there are scuffles with the police using cane charge, water cannons and tear gas -- the area takes on the appearance of a battlefield as usual," the BJP said in a statement.

"Protesters are demanding the arrest of the accused and security for beating a pregnant woman. The movement will continue if justice is not provided," it added.

--IANS

sch/khz