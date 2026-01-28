Profound loss for people of Maharashtra: V-P Radhakrishnan on Ajit Pawar's demise

New Delhi, Jan 28 (IANS) Vice President C.P. Radhakrishnan on Wednesday expressed distress over the passing of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and others who were onboard the plane that crashed near Baramati Airport earlier in the day.

Taking to X, the Vice President said, "The tragic demise of Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister, Shri Ajit Pawar, along with his co-passengers and crew in a plane crash in Baramati, Maharashtra, is deeply shocking and saddening."

Calling the untimely demise of NCP chief a "profound loss" to the people of Maharashtra, Vice President Radhakrishnan said, "Shri Ajit Pawar dedicated his life to the development and welfare of Maharashtra, earning admiration for his compassion and unwavering commitment to public service."

"I extend my heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, and admirers. My thoughts are with all those who lost their loved ones in the crash, and I pray for strength and courage for the bereaved families in this moment of profound grief," he added.

Five people, including Deputy CM and NCP chief Ajit Pawar, died in the Baramati plane crash on Wednesday morning.

Apart from Deputy CM Pawar, the people onboard the plane, Learjet 45 aircraft (registration VT-SSK) operated by VSR, included a personal security officer (PSO), an attendant, and two crew members -- a Pilot-in-Command (PIC) and a Second-in-Command (SIC).

The deceased have been identified as Vidip Jadhav (male), Pinky Mali (female). Additionally, the crew members were PIC Sumit Kapur and SIC Shambhavi Pathak, according to the passenger list.

Meanwhile, the Maharashtra Police on Wednesday said that the Baramati plane crash, in which Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar lost his life, is being carefully investigated to determine the cause of the accident.

"The wreckage's location and condition at the crash site will be thoroughly examined and photographed to determine the speed and angle of the aircraft's impact," police officials said.

They further mentioned that a black box will be examined to determine the technical condition of the aircraft during the flight and whether it was airworthy.

"The cockpit voice recording will provide information about the pilots' conversations and decisions in the final moments," officials said, adding that all records related to the maintenance performed on the aircraft will also be reviewed.

A team of DGCA officials has arrived at the plane crash site.

More details were awaited about the plane crash.

--IANS

sd/