Professor fired after classroom proposal row; unfair to drag my name, says K'taka Minister

Bengaluru, March 27 (IANS) Karnataka Home Minister G. Parameshwara on Friday stated that the college professor who allegedly proposed to a female student in the classroom has been terminated from service.

Read More

Parameshwara, who owns the medical college, said that it was unfair to drag his name into the incident.

It may be recalled that a professor at a private medical college on the outskirts of Bengaluru was allegedly assaulted by students after he reportedly proposed to a female student during a lecture, triggering widespread concern.

Responding to allegations that the name of the accused, Wale Chandru, was not included in the fake recruitment letter scam due to his alleged links with the state Home Minister, Parameshwara reacted sharply, stating that he is being blamed for everything. “If an incident takes place in my college, my name is dragged into it. Will nothing happen in any other college? Should the Home Minister be held responsible for everything?” he asked.

“The Home Minister will act within the framework of the law. This does not look good. Why is this being done? Will no incident happen in any other colleges? If an incident occurs, why should I be blamed? The media should also exercise restraint. The college authorities will handle the situation. He was recruited as he was well-qualified. If such involvement is found, disciplinary action will be taken, or he will be terminated from service,” Parameshwara said.

“As per the information available to me, he has been terminated from the college. What is there to glorify in that?” he added.

It can be recalled that a professor at a private medical college was allegedly assaulted by students after he reportedly proposed to a female student inside a classroom during a lecture, police said on Thursday.

Authorities have taken the case seriously as the professor and the female student are from different communities.

The incident has been reported from the college under the jurisdiction of the Nelamangala Rural Police Station. Police have launched a hunt for the accused. A video of the incident went viral, raising concerns among the public.

According to police, the incident occurred while the class was in progress. The professor allegedly offered a chocolate to a female student and expressed his feelings in front of the entire class.

The student immediately objected to his behaviour and questioned him in the classroom. The situation escalated when the student allegedly hit the professor with her slipper.

Following the confrontation, other students, angered by the professor’s conduct, reportedly chased him across the campus and assaulted him. He was allegedly thrashed near his car. Fearing further attack, the professor managed to escape from the spot.

According to preliminary information, the professor allegedly said in the classroom that he was proposing to a “very important girl” from the batch and distributed chocolates to students. The girl student, however, firmly rejected his behaviour and asked him to take the matter to the college Principal instead.

The video shows the professor stating in class that he was unable to resist his feelings for a girl from the batch and that he was proposing to her. "I am distributing chocolates to a very important girl of this batch and also to all of you," he said, before adding: "I love you."

The female student confronted the professor and questioned when she had ever proposed to him. She further asked him to speak to the principal if he wished to discuss the matter, adding that the entire class would accompany him. The professor then challenged the student, asking how she could have proposed to him, to which the student again responded by asking when she had done so.

The professor claimed that there was proof in the CCTV footage. The student challenged him to show the footage immediately. However, the professor attempted to avoid the situation by saying he would discuss it the next day. The student replied that she was not interested in discussing it at all. Despite the confrontation, the professor was later seen asking students to take chocolates. Further investigation is in progress.

--IANS

mka/dpb