Probe launched as suspected Pak national detained in Rajasthan after falling from train

Jaipur, Sep 26 (IANS) A suspected Pakistani national has been detained after reportedly falling from a train near Hastinapur, close to Keshavrayapatan station in Rajasthan on the Kota–Sawai Madhopur railway route.

The man, who identified himself as Irfan, claimed to be a resident of Alamasa village in Sindh, Punjab (Pakistan).

He was handed over to the Intelligence Police in Kota on Friday afternoon for further questioning. During a search, police recovered 1,920 euros and Rs 46,000 in cash, along with several train tickets.

Among them was a ticket from Sawai Madhopur to Mumbai, while others were issued for journeys from different districts in Uttar Pradesh to Sawai Madhopur.

However, no valid identity documents, passport, or visa were found in his possession.

According to police, Irfan sustained head and limb injuries after allegedly falling from a moving train.

At the time of the incident, the Amritsar–Mumbai Golden Temple Mail was passing through the area, leading investigators to believe he may have fallen from this train.

After the fall, he reportedly walked nearly three kilometers to Keshavrayapatan station, where police located him at around 11 a.m.

District Superintendent of Police (SP) Rajendra Kumar Meena described the matter as “suspicious” and confirmed that senior officials and intelligence agencies had been alerted.

Bundi Additional SP Uma Sharma, who questioned the suspect, said he was traveling in a general coach but has not revealed details about his entry route into India.

Officials noted that Irfan initially evaded questioning but later admitted to being a Pakistani national.

His statements have been inconsistent, raising further doubts about his intentions. The large amount of foreign and Indian currency recovered has added to suspicions of a possible conspiracy.

Irfan, a Pakistani youth who sustained injuries after falling from a train in the Keshavrayapatan area, has admitted during interrogation that he entered India illegally through the Nepal border.

According to police sources, Irfan claimed he was tasked with assassinating Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

He further revealed that he had been paid Rs 10 lakh by a Pakistani terrorist organisation for the mission.

However, officials stated that Irfan has been frequently changing his statements, casting doubt on the authenticity of his claims.

Authorities are treating the matter with utmost seriousness, and intelligence agencies are probing the possibility of a larger conspiracy. Given the seriousness of the case, a Joint Intelligence Committee (JIC) comprising multiple agencies has been assigned to investigate.

Authorities will determine whether Irfan is an infiltrator or a Pakistani agent. A formal case will be registered based on the findings.

--IANS

arc/pgh