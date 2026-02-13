Probe Ayyappa Meet graft under High Court supervision: Congress

Thiruvananthapuram, Feb 13 (IANS) Congress' Kerala unit President Sunny Joseph on Friday demanded a High Court-monitored investigation into the alleged large-scale corruption behind the Global Ayyappa Meet, accusing the CPI-M-led establishment of misusing the Sabarimala administrative machinery for "loot and exploitation".

Read More

Joseph said serious irregularities in the conduct of the Ayyappa Meet had come to light based on the Special Commissioner’s report.

He alleged that funds of the Devaswom Board were siphoned off by the CPI-M through a subsidiary of Uralungal Cooperative Society.

"There is no proper accounting, including in the award of sub-contracts. Even the claims regarding sponsorship are fraudulent. The Devaswom Department and the Board must clarify who the sponsors are," he said, adding that only "figures written in the air" had been presented as accounts.

Expenditure on cultural programmes, he claimed, exceeded sanctioned estimates.

Joseph further alleged that weakening Sabarimala was part of the CPI-M's "hidden agenda".

He said the affidavit filed in the Supreme Court in connection with the controversy, which he termed a violation of temple traditions, had not yet been withdrawn.

"Those who stole the deity’s gold were given every assistance without any remorse. This government does not even have the sincerity to recover the gold stolen from Sabarimala. Instead, it is creating opportunities for all the accused to secure bail," he alleged.

Targeting Devaswom Minister V.N.Vasavan, Joseph alleged that the stand taken by him in the Assembly amounted to shielding those who "looted money in the name of the Ayyappa Meet".

He reiterated that only a probe under the supervision of the Kerala High Court would ensure transparency and restore public confidence.

In a report submitted to the High Court, the Special Commissioner of the Travancore Devasom Board has cited grave lapses in the organisation of the Global Ayyappa Meet held last year.

The report states that the event was conducted in violation of court orders and without financial transparency, as proper accounts and supporting bills were allegedly not maintained.

Contracts, including those for pandal construction and related works, were awarded without inviting tenders, it said.

The work was reportedly handed over at an additional 10 per cent cost to an event management firm that is a subsidiary of Uralungal Labour Contract Cooperative Society.

Among others, the report flags the absence of GST bills and other supporting documents in the accounts, warning that this could result in significant financial loss to the Devaswom Board.

--IANS

sg/vd