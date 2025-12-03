Pro-Shivakumar, Siddaramaiah slogans in Mangaluru leave Congress red-faced

Bengaluru, Dec 3 (IANS) While supporters of Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar raised slogans demanding that he be made Chief Minister, followers of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah later countered them with chants of “Siddu full-term CM” upon the Chief Minister’s arrival in Mangaluru on Wednesday.

Pro-Shivakumar slogans were raised upon arrival of Congress General Secretary and Lok Sabha member K.C. Venugopal and he faced an awkward moment when he stepped out of Mangaluru International Airport earlier on Wednesday.

A large number of supporters, led by local leaders, began raising slogans after Siddaramaiah came out of the airport and received state honours from the district administration. In response to the pro-Shivakumar slogans raised earlier, Siddaramaiah’s supporters shouted slogans in his favour, embarrassing the party.

Senior leader and Congress MLC Ivan D’Souza was seen chanting “Siddu full-term CM” and encouraging supporters to raise slogans backing Siddaramaiah.

Deputy Chief Minister Shivakumar has not been invited to the programme attended by Siddaramaiah and Venugopal. Sources say the platform is being used to showcase Siddaramaiah’s strength and send a clear message to the high command.

Except for Minister for Women and Child Welfare Laxmi Hebbalkar, most ministers attending the event identify themselves with the AHINDA group.

Siddaramaiah is widely projected as the leader of AHINDA masses. AHINDA is a Kannada acronym for Alpasankhyataru (Minorities), Hindulidavaru (Backward Classes), and Dalitaru (Dalits). Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar, incharge of Udupi district, is close associate of Dy CM Shivakumar.

Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister Shivakumar is planning to leave for Delhi to attend a private programme later on Wednesday afternoon, sources confirmed. This development has further fuelled speculation.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah later met K.C. Venugopal at the Mangaluru University Guest House. Ministers and MLAs, along with the CM, held an informal meeting before attending the event. This development, too, is expected to intensify speculation.

Responding to the pro-Shivakumar slogans, former MP and Shivakumar’s brother D.K. Suresh in Bengaluru stated that the supporters raised slogans out of admiration and no one attempted to obstruct K.C. Venugopal.

Home Minister G. Parameshwara, who attended the event with the Chief Minister, said he was present because he was invited. Commenting on the recent breakfast meetings between the CM and Dy CM, he said he did not know what the two leaders discussed. “I assume the situation is cordial now. There are no differences in the Congress party—issues are being created unnecessarily. In this backdrop, I think there are no problems now,” he said.

Commenting on nothing is permanent in politics by CM Siddaramaiah, PWD Minister Satish Jarkiholi said, “The Chief Minister’s statement that nothing is permanent in politics is correct. If the high command asks him to vacate the position, he will have to. That is the prerogative of the high command. He may step down after 30 months or even earlier, but eventually one day he will have to vacate the post. The high command knows this. Let us see how they resolve the matter. Workers are hoping for a cordial atmosphere within the party.”

Commenting on the breakfast meeting, former minister and senior Congress MLA K.N. Rajanna said, “This breakfast meeting is like the visits to the houses of boys and girls before marriage. First the groom’s side visits the bride’s house, later the bride’s side visits the groom’s house. That is what this has become. Nothing will change—whatever is in place will continue. In villages, to please gods, people sacrifice chicken or sheep. Likewise, peace offerings have been made in both houses, and there will be peace in the future.”

“We think there will be no change in leadership. If there is any change, the high command will convey it. After the Belagavi Winter Session, a Cabinet reshuffle will be taken up,” he added.

