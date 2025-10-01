Priyanka Gandhi Vadra continues in key parliamentary panel on Home

New Delhi, Oct 1 (IANS) In a significant development, the Lok Sabha Secretariat has announced the reconstitution of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Home Affairs, effective from September 26, 2025.

Among the newly appointed members is Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, marking a notable expansion of her parliamentary role in matters of national security, internal affairs, and governance.

The Committee on Home Affairs is one of the most critical standing committees in Parliament, tasked with examining policies and legislation related to internal security, law and order, border management, disaster response, and the functioning of the Ministry of Home Affairs.

It plays a vital role in scrutinising bills, reviewing budget allocations, and ensuring accountability in the country’s internal governance mechanisms. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s inclusion signals a strategic move by the Congress party to deepen her engagement in legislative affairs.

Known for her grassroots activism and sharp political instincts, Vadra is expected to bring a fresh perspective to the committee’s deliberations, especially on issues concerning civil liberties, women’s safety, and federal coordination.

Her participation is likely to energise discussions and bring heightened public attention to the committee’s proceedings, reinforcing its role as a cornerstone of democratic accountability in India’s internal affairs. The committee comprises 21 members from the Lok Sabha and 10 from the Rajya Sabha.

Other prominent figures include industrialist-turned-politician Naveen Jindal, NCP leader Supriya Sule, DMK’s Dayanidhi Maran, and Amrinder Singh Raja Warring from Punjab.

From the Rajya Sabha, senior leaders such as Ajay Maken, Derek O’Brien, Sanjay Raut, and Sanjay Singh add weight to the panel’s political diversity. Radha Mohan Das Agrawal has been appointed Chairperson of the committee.

A seasoned parliamentarian, Agrawal is expected to steer the committee with a focus on balanced oversight and constructive policy review.

The committee’s composition reflects a blend of experienced lawmakers and dynamic voices from across the political spectrum.

Its work will be crucial in shaping responses to emerging challenges such as cybercrime, terrorism, border tensions, and disaster resilience.

