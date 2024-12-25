Priyanka Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge Share Christmas Greetings Emphasizing Compassion and Unity

New Delhi: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra extended greetings on the auspicious occasion of Christmas on Wednesday, and wished for everyone to enjoy a celebration filled with "peace, joy, and the light of kindness and love."

"May the spirit of Christmas illuminate our hearts with compassion and fill our days with kindness and joy. Wishing you and your loved ones a celebration filled with peace, joy, and the light of kindness and love," Priyanka Gandhi posted on X today.



Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge also extended Christmas greetings while underscoring the values of compassion for all living beings and concern for those in need.

He added that the festival underscores the need to follow the ideals of sacrifice, service, redemption and amity.

"To my fellow citizens, I extend warm wishes on Christmas, which embodies the ideals of forgiveness, peace, and unity. The festival commemorating the birth of Jesus Christ underscores the need to follow the ideals of sacrifice, service, redemption and amity," Kharge said in a post on X.

"The values of compassion for all living beings and concern for those in need imbue this joyous occasion with a unique spirit of sharing. May these festivities usher in a new era of hope, happiness, and prosperity for all. Merry Christmas!" he aded.



As the festive spirit swept across the nation, cities were beautifully adorned with dazzling lights on Tuesday night, setting the stage for the Christmas celebration. Churches and markets came alive with vibrant decorations, including sparkling stars, twinkling lights, and intricately arranged Christmas cribs, creating a joyous ambience on the eve of the holiday.

The festive mood was evident everywhere as communities gathered to commemorate the occasion. Churches across the country showcased stunning decorations, drawing large congregations for prayers and reflection. Meanwhile, bustling markets added to the excitement with shoppers picking out Christmas trees, gifts, and festive treats.

Visuals from across India captured the essence of the celebrations. In Kerala's Ernakulam, the St. Francis of Assisi Roman Catholic Metropolitan Cathedral was adorned with lights, stars, and Christmas cribs as devotees sang hymns and carols. Similarly, special prayers were held at St. Joseph's Roman Catholic Metropolitan Cathedral in Thiruvananthapuram.

In Goa's Panaji, the Our Lady of the Immaculate Conception Church sparkled with festive decor, while in Tamil Nadu's Madurai, the St. Mary's Orthodox Cathedral was beautifully illuminated, as shown in captivating drone visuals.

Midnight mass prayers were a highlight at the Santhome Cathedral Basilica in Chennai, and devotees also gathered at the Thiru Iruthaya Andavar Church in Thoothukudi.(ANI)