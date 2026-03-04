Priyanka Gandhi, Kharge extend Holi greetings, call Holi festival of unity

New Delhi, March 4 (IANS) Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and party MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday extended heartfelt greetings to the nation on the occasion of Holi, highlighting the festival’s message of love, unity and social harmony.

In a post on X, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra conveyed warm wishes, describing Holi as a grand festival filled with the diverse hues of enthusiasm, excitement, joy, sweetness and camaraderie. She said Holi is a celebration of embracing everyone with love — family, friends, society and one another — and urged people to share happiness with all. "May Holi bring auspiciousness to all fellow citizens," she said in her message.

Kharge also took to X to greet citizens, calling Holi a festival that reflects the soul of India’s vibrant and multi-cultural society. He said the festival celebrates the enduring tradition of unity in diversity, mutual harmony and brotherhood, which has been the hallmark of Indian civilisation for centuries.

"On this joyous occasion that erases distances, heartfelt Holi greetings to all of you. May your life always be filled with the colours of happiness," Kharge posted, adding the hashtag #HappyHoli.

Meanwhile, Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi celebrated Holi with party leaders and workers at the Congress party headquarters in the national capital.

The AICC premises came alive with colours and festive cheer as senior leaders, office-bearers, and supporters gathered for the celebrations. Rahul Gandhi interacted with party workers and extended greetings on the occasion.

In his message on X, he said: "Heartfelt Holi greetings to all of you on the festival of colours and love. May the colours of Holi fill all your lives with new hopes, fresh enthusiasm, and countless joys."

Several party leaders welcomed his presence at the celebrations. Congress national spokesperson Supriya Shrinate said Holi is a festival of joy and happiness and expressed excitement over Rahul Gandhi joining the festivities. Congress MP Mukul Wasnik said his participation carried significance for party workers, while former Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot described Holi as a festival of love and brotherhood that should be celebrated together. Congress MP Rajeev Shukla said party members were enjoying the occasion.

Holi, one of India’s most widely celebrated festivals, symbolises the victory of good over evil and marks the arrival of spring, bringing people together in a spirit of unity and celebration.

