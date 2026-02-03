Priyanka Gandhi accuses govt of 'letting down' Indian farmers in US trade deal

New Delhi, Feb 3 (IANS) Congress General Secretary and Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday accused the Centre of compromising the interests of Indian farmers by accepting an allegedly 'unfavourable' trade deal with the US.

Read More

In a message on social media, she said, “The United States has stated, American farmers' products will now be sold in the Indian market, bringing money to rural America. Through this deal, Trump has ensured benefits for American farmers."

“India's millions of farmers want to know what the terms of this trade agreement are? Is the Modi government planning to fully open the Indian agricultural sector to America? Will the government thrust Indian farmers into direct competition with American companies? Has a compromise been made on the interests of our farmers? The situation must be clarified immediately before the public,” said Priyanka Gandhi.

The Wayanad MP also circulated on social media a video clip of Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi in which he is seen alleging that Prime Minister Narendra Modi left the decisions on the US trade deal on other people’s shoulders.

“The leader of the country is supposed to give direction. The leader of the country is not supposed to run away from decisions and leave decisions to other people's shoulders. That is what the Prime Minister has done," said Rahul Gandhi in the video clip shared by Priyanka Gandhi.

Her party colleague and former Union Minister Jairam Ramesh also raised doubts over the fairness of the deal, insisting that the Indian government has accepted the unfair terms dictated by the US in the trade deal.

“Just like the ceasefire, the announcement of the trade deal was also made by US President Trump. It has been stated that the trade deal is being done 'on Modi's request',” said Ramesh, General Secretary in-charge of Communications of the Congress.

The Congress MP also raised doubts about India surrendering its interests before the US.

“Trump says that India will move to reduce tariff and non-tariff barriers against the United States to ‘zero’. It seems India has agreed to completely open our market for America. This will impact Indian industry, traders and farmers,” he wrote on social media.

“There is talk of opening the agriculture sector for America in the statement as well. What exactly is the deal? How has the security and interests of our farmers been ensured?” he asked.

The Modi government must take the Parliament and the entire country into confidence and share all the details, said Ramesh.

--IANS

rch/dpb