Priyank Kharge reiterates call for banning RSS

Kalaburagi, July 4 (IANS) Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge on Friday reiterated his call to ban the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

Speaking to reporters in Kalaburagi, Kharge, the Minister for RDPR, IT and BT and the son of AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge, said, "I have said this before - we had banned the RSS in the past, and if given the opportunity in the future, we will do it again. They are anti-nationals."

Quoting Father of the Constitution B. R. Ambedkar, Kharge said, "Ambedkar defined who is anti-national. In his last speech, he clearly stated that now that we have attained independence, our focus must be on ensuring social and economic progress. But caste is anti-national in India. Anyone who, in the name of caste and religion, obstructs social and economic progress and creates strife among communities is anti-national."

"In the current scenario, who is sowing seeds of communal hatred? Who is pushing the idea of 'one nation, one religion'? Who says they don't want the Constitution? Who claims that if given 400 seats, they will change the Constitution? It is the RSS and the BJP," he said.

When asked about the BJP's remark that the Congress will not come to power at the national level, Kharge responded, "Who is in power here? Whenever we were in power, we banned them. We will ban them again. Why are they in such a hurry to go to jail?"

Responding to BJP's repeated claim that Congress will not return to power, he said, "Let them wait. Why this urgency? RSS has completed 100 years - let them name ten contributions they've made towards nation-building."

"Let them explain what they've done to promote economic equality and social integrity. Where are they getting their funds from? They're constructing office buildings worth Rs 300–400 crore. Where is this money coming from?" he questioned.

Kharge further pointed out that even the BJP’s own Constitution includes the words ‘socialist’ and ‘secular’. "Let the RSS first get those words removed from the BJP Constitution. BJP leaders don't even understand the Constitution of India. At the very least, they should be aware of their own party’s Constitution," he said.

He continued, "BJP leaders are stooges of the RSS. Why should we fear them? Don’t take my word for it — read history. Why did it take the RSS 52 years to hoist the national flag? We hoisted it in 1947. They waited until Atal Bihari Vajpayee became PM. Why?"

"Did they raise the 'Simon Go Back' slogan? Did they participate in the Quit India Movement? The Dandi March? Which Round Table Conference did they attend? Where were they?" he asked.

Kharge also questioned the legacy of Veer Savarkar. "Did Savarkar not urge people to join the British army against Subhash Chandra Bose? Did he not take a pension from the British? Did he not write apology letters? Don't believe me — read their magazine 'Organiser'."

When asked about BJP MLC N. Ravikumar's comments against Chief Secretary Shalini Rajneesh, Kharge said, "Ravikumar has an RSS background. The RSS does not believe in the Constitution; they believe in Manusmriti. Everyone knows what Manusmriti preaches about women. Ravikumar has a habit of making derogatory remarks."

"The court has slammed him, and yet he has not apologised. After that, he made another objectionable statement in front of the Mahatma Gandhi statue. This reflects his dirty mind and dirty tongue," Kharge said.

"Many individuals facing serious charges of crimes against women are part of the BJP governments across the country. I challenge BJP leaders - implement Manusmriti in your own homes first. Let’s see what your wives and daughters have to say about it," he said.

