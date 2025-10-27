Priyank Kharge is first class idiot, says Assam CM Himanta Sarma

Guwahati, Oct 27 (IANS) A major political storm has erupted in Assam after Karnataka Rural Development Minister and Congress leader Priyank Kharge made controversial remarks questioning the capability and talent of the youth of Assam in the context of India’s growing semiconductor industry.

Kharge's comments have triggered widespread outrage across the state, drawing strong condemnation from Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party.

The Chief Minister launched a sharp attack on Kharge, terming the statement “an insult to the dignity and hard work of Assam’s youth”.

“Priyank Kharge has exposed himself as a first-class idiot. His comment reflects a deeply prejudiced mindset that looks down upon the youth of Assam. By questioning their education and capability, he has insulted every young professional from our state. The Congress has not condemned his words, which clearly shows how they view the Northeast. We are exploring legal options against him for his divisive and derogatory remark,” CM Sarma told reporters here.

The Assam BJP also hit back strongly through a scathing post on social media, ridiculing Kharge for his “arrogant outburst”.

“If ‘talent’ means boot-licking the boss and snatching biscuits meant for Rahul Gandhi’s pet, then thank God the people of Assam are talentless. Mr. Junior Kharge, apart from being born as Senior Kharge’s son, do you have any actual skills? This father–son franchise has made a habit of insulting Assam,” the party said.

Accusing the state Congress unit of maintaining silence, the BJP added, “Once again, their local brigade, including their Paaijaan, will seal their lips with Fevicol.”

Notably, while speaking to the media on the Union government’s semiconductor investment plans, Kharge expressed displeasure over projects being sanctioned for Gujarat and Assam instead of Karnataka.

“Why are semiconductor industries going to Gujarat and Assam when they should be in Bengaluru? The investments meant for Karnataka are being diverted. What is there in these two states? Is there any talent in Assam and Gujarat?” he reportedly said.

The remarks -- seen by many as disparaging and elitist -- have been widely criticised across Assam’s political spectrum and civil society, with several organisations demanding a public apology from the Congress leader for what they described as an “insult to the people of the Northeast.”

The controversy continues to snowball, with student unions, civil society groups, and professionals condemning Kharge’s remarks as “elitist” and “regionally biased,” demanding an unconditional apology to the people of Assam.

