Private colleges in Telangana to continue strike over fee reimbursement

Hyderabad, Nov 5 (IANS) The managements of private professional colleges in Telangana on Wednesday made it clear that their indefinite strike will continue until the government meets their demand.

Federation of Associations of Telangana Higher Institutions (FATHI) president Ramesh Babu said the colleges were continuing their strike for three days.

He revealed at a press conference that the government has invited them for talks, but ruled out withdrawing the strike until their demand is met.

FATHI made its stand clear a day after the government constituted a committee for the mobilisation of finances for the fee-reimbursement scheme.

The government announced that the committee comprising officials and representatives from the FATHI will study a sustainable free reimbursement scheme through the Trust Bank.

While welcoming the committee, Ramesh Babu said it should be asked to submit the report in one month and not three months as announced.

He said they were demanding that the government release 50 per cent of the fee reimbursement dues.

Alleging that the vigilance raids on colleges reflect a dictatorial attitude, he said a meeting of the faculty of the colleges will be held at LB Stadium in Hyderabad on November 8. About 70,000 teachers will attend the meeting.

Ramesh Babu warned that if their demand was not met, they would stage a massive protest with 10 lakh students.

Accusing Education Commissioner Devasena of harassing the college managements, FATHI demanded her immediate transfer.

The total arrears under the fee reimbursement scheme are to the tune of Rs 10,000 crore. Its leaders said that during the talks held in September, the government had promised to release Rs 1,200 crore in dues before Diwali, but only Rs 300 crore has been disbursed so far.

On a call given by FATHI, around 2,000 professional colleges, including engineering, pharmacy, MBA, MCA, B.Ed and nursing institutions, launched an indefinite shutdown on Monday.

--IANS

ms/uk