Priority given to those who joined Congress from outside, says D.K. Suresh

Bengaluru, Feb 11 (IANS) Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar's brother, former MP D.K. Suresh stated on Wednesday that in the Congress priority is given to those who joined the party from outside.

Read More

In political circles, the statement is being taken as a veiled dig at Chief Minister Siddaramiah amid a leadership tussle.

It can be noted that CM Siddaramaiah joined the Congress party after quitting the Janata Dal (Secular) party and went on to become the CM twice. Senior Congress leaders have often targeting this fact and expressed their displeasure over priority given to Siddaramaiah in the party, overlooking them.

Suresh made the statement while responding to questions from the media near his residence in Bengaluru.

“The Congress party includes leaders from all religions and all parties. There are people here from the BJP, Janata Dal (Secular), BSP and others. They are given first priority. Those who have come from outside are given priority first, and then Congress members. Respecting guests is the objective of the Congress party,” remarked Suresh.

When asked about Yathindra Siddaramaiah’s recent statement on leadership, he said sarcastically, “The Deputy Chief Minister has already responded to this issue. We do not have as much knowledge as he does. We are not as big as he is. Whatever he says is final for us.”

Responding to Shivakumar loyalist MLA Iqbal Hussain’s statement questioning why notices were issued to others but not to Yathindra, Suresh said, “There is nothing wrong in what he has said. The same policy should apply to everyone. Since he is the high command, there is no problem.”

It can be recalled that Yathindra proclaimed that his father, CM Siddaramaiah would complete his full term and the high command has put away all thoughts of leadership change.

When asked about the state government granting a minister-of-state rank to a BJP leader as board chairman, D.K. Suresh said, “Congress respects everyone. The Chief Minister may have done it with the intention of taking everyone along. There is nothing wrong in that.”

When asked about his brother Shivakumar being in Delhi, he said, “He has already informed you (media) that he was called for a meeting regarding elections when he travels to Delhi. D.K. Shivakumar is not going to Delhi only after becoming Deputy Chief Minister. He has been visiting Delhi continuously for the past 40 years, once or twice a month. Now he is the party president and Deputy Chief Minister, so there will be government-related work."

"Even if it is not political, he meets leaders for courtesy calls. During Parliament sessions, he meets Ministers to discuss matters related to departments, the Bhadra Upper Canal project and Bengaluru-related issues. Therefore, Delhi visits are not new for Shivakumar,” he stated.

When asked if there was any political agenda in the Delhi visit, he said, “There is no politics. All politics is with the media in Karnataka.”

When asked about reports that some MLAs are planning a foreign trip ahead of the Budget amid leadership change discussions, he said, “Who is going on the foreign trip? Who is taking them? Why are you blaming Shivakumar for something someone else has said? D.K. Shivakumar has no connection whatsoever with the MLAs’ trip. I state this very clearly."

"The trip may be personal or sponsored by someone else. The KPCC President and Deputy Chief Minister have no connection with this trip. If such rumours are being spread, it is only with political motives. Some in our party may be doing it to malign Shivakumar. I do not know whether it is our party members or the Opposition. But Shivakumar is not involved in this,” Suresh stated.

When asked about statements on patience made by him and Shivakumar, he said, “Time will answer everything.”

When asked if that time is approaching, he said, “I felt so; you may also feel so.”

Regarding discussions about postponement of the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) elections, he said, “The Congress party is preparing for the elections. We are getting ready in our constituencies. Whether the result is good or bad, local body elections must be conducted — that is my personal opinion.”

When asked about Shivakumar’s statement that he and Siddaramaiah have not spoken secretly but in the presence of high command leaders, he said, “It was Shivakumar who made that statement. If you ask me, what can I say?”

When reminded that he had earlier said the Chief Minister would honour his word, he said, “Even today, I have confidence that Siddaramaiah will stand by his word.”

When asked whether there was a need to meet high command leaders, he said, “Whenever we go to Delhi and meet high command leaders, we discuss various issues. It is part of our relationship. We discuss party, constituency and other matters. Some people go to Delhi for specific work. Shivakumar does not belong to that category.”

--IANS

mka/rad