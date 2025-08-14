Prez Murmu to address nation tonight on eve of I-Day

New Delhi, Aug 14 (IANS) President Droupadi Murmu will address the nation on Thursday evening, marking the eve of the 79th Independence Day.

The address is scheduled to be broadcast at 7 p.m. across the entire national network of Akashvani and telecast on all Doordarshan channels -- first in Hindi, followed by the English version.

Doordarshan’s regional channels will then air regional language broadcasts, while Akashvani will carry the regional versions at 9.30 p.m. on its respective networks, a government statement said.

On Friday morning, August 15, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will deliver his traditional Independence Day address from the historic ramparts of the Red Fort.

India observes Independence Day every year on August 15 to commemorate its freedom from over two centuries of British colonial rule in 1947. The occasion is marked by flag-hoisting ceremonies, cultural programmes, and tributes to the nation's freedom fighters.

While the government has announced an official theme for the celebrations in previous years, often focusing on unity, patriotism, social development, and sacrifice, no theme has been declared so far this year.

In the lead-up to the celebrations, several iconic locations across the capital have come alive with live performances by the Armed Forces bands, Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) bands, Railway Protection Force (RPF) bands, and National Cadet Corps (NCC) ensembles.

These events are aimed at fostering patriotic fervour and providing citizens with an opportunity to enjoy inspiring music and displays of discipline and coordination.

Security measures have been tightened in Delhi ahead of the celebrations, with traffic restrictions imposed in key areas including India Gate, Mandi House, and Mathura Road.

Authorities have advised that vehicles without parking labels avoid these routes to prevent congestion.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has also made special arrangements for August 15, announcing that train services will start at 4 a.m. on all lines to facilitate the movement of guests, invitees, and the public attending the Red Fort ceremony.

From 4 a.m. to 6 a.m., trains will run every 30 minutes, after which normal schedules will resume, DMRC said.

