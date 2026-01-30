Prez Murmu likely to visit Ayodhya in March, says Shri Ram Temple Construction Committee Chairman

Ayodhya, Jan 30 (IANS) Shri Ram Temple Construction Committee Chairman Nripendra Mishra on Friday said that President of India Droupadi Murmu is likely to visit Ayodhya in March to offer prayers and have darshan of Lord Ram. While no official confirmation has been received yet, Mishra indicated that the President has informally conveyed her consent for the visit.

Speaking to reporters, Mishra stated that members of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust had recently met with the President and extended a formal invitation to visit Ayodhya.

“The trust members met the President and invited her to visit Ayodhya and have darshan of the Lord. We hope that she will be able to fix a date in her schedule, possibly in March. Although we have not received any formal communication, informally we have learned that she has agreed,” he said.

Mishra also shared details about heritage manuscripts related to the Ramayana that will be housed in the temple complex. He said that the Kendriya Sanskrit Vishwavidyalaya has gifted the trust a rare 400-year-old manuscript containing Valmiki’s remarks written in ancient Sanskrit script. The manuscript had earlier been loaned to the Rashtrapati Bhavan Museum. However, after learning that the second floor of the Ayodhya temple would include a dedicated space for Ramayana-related literature, the university decided to gift the manuscript permanently to the trust at its request.

He added that the trust is planning to conserve and preserve ancient Ramayana and Valmiki translations in various Indian languages at the temple complex, making it a major centre for religious and cultural heritage.

The consecration ceremony, or prana pratishtha, of the Ram Temple was held on January 22, 2024, in the presence of nearly 7,000 guests. The ceremony was attended by spiritual leaders, prominent business figures, athletes, and film personalities. Prime Minister Narendra Modi presided over the event, which received widespread national and international attention.

Following the inauguration, the temple witnessed an unprecedented influx of devotees. On the day after the consecration, around 3 lakh devotees visited the temple for darshan of the newly installed idol of Ram Lalla, depicting the five-year-old form of Lord Ram, while a similar number waited outside for their turn.

