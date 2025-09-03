Preventive evacuations undertaken from flood-prone areas in Kashmir even as weather starts to improve

Srinagar/Jammu, Sep 3 (IANS) Flood threat continued on Wednesday in the Jammu division and the Kashmir Valley as the authorities started preventive evacuation of people from flood-prone areas in Anantnag, Kulgam, Pulwama, and Srinagar districts in the latter region.

Rainwater lashed the Tawi Bridge in Jammu as flood fury inundated a number of localities in Jammu city and places in Samba, Akhnoor, Kathua, Udhampur, and Reasi districts.

Many localities in Jammu city, including Nanak Nagar, Gandhi Nagar, Shastri Nagar, Narwal, and Bhatindi, were inundated by floodwaters.

Most of the roads in the low-lying areas of Jammu city were flooded, and motorists had a tough time negotiating their passage through the inundated roads and streets.

Authorities have ordered that all schools and colleges in the Jammu division will remain closed till September 5 due to the flood situation.

In a high-risk rescue operation in Jammu district, BSF choppers saved 45 trapped villagers.

Meanwhile, the Deputy Commissioner, Reasi, has called for an explanation from 13 government employees, including 8 block development officers (BDOs), for leaving their station without permission, and when all leaves were cancelled by the authorities due to the flood situation.

In the Kashmir Valley, flood waters devastated many fruit-bearing apple orchards in Pulwama district, while at some places in the district, many apple trees were uprooted and washed away by floodwaters.

The water level of the Jhelum River remained above the danger level at Sangam in Anantnag district, while the river flowed above the flood level at Ram Munshi Bagh in Srinagar.

Many residential areas like Chanapora, Bemina, Kursoo, Padshahi Bagh and in Peerbagh areas were inundated by flood waters.

Doodh Ganga nallah in the Barzalla area of Srinagar was also swollen due to floodwater pouring into the nallah from the adjoining Jhelum River.

Water level, however, started receding in the Sindh stream in Ganderbal district, where authorities declared a flood earlier today.

Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir, Anshul Garg, told reporters that there was a let-up in the rainfall during the day and water level at many places started receding, but the water level of the Jhelum river at Sangam in Anantnag and at Ram Munshi Bagh in Srinagar is still rising.

"South Kashmir areas have received heavy rainfall, and in light of the prevailing situation, we have started preventive evacuation in some villages of Kulgam, Pulwama and Anantnag districts. In the Srinagar district also, we are starting preventive evacuation from flood-prone areas. People are requested to cooperate with our field staff, which includes officials of the Revenue Department, executive magistrates, and police," he said.

“People are requested to act on the advisories of these officials and move to safer locations. We have identified more than 300 relief shelters in various districts of the Valley. These shelters have been equipped with blankets, rations, electricity, and safe drinking water. People are advised to shift to these relief shelters from low-lying areas, and those people opting to shift to the houses of their relatives at safer locations must also start moving."

“There is no shortage of essential supplies, including LPG, etc, and people are requested not to indulge in panic buying. Mughal Road is being shortly restored, and essential supplies will be replenished," the Commissioner assured.

"Our health services, electricity, and mobile connectivity are fully functional. Helpline phone numbers have been widely circulated for the assistance of the people," he added.

Water level (in feet) at 6 p.m. in various rivers and nallahs of the Valley was: Jhelum at Sangam 27.15, at Ram Munshi Bagh 20.54, Vishow Nallah 10.75, Rambiyara Nallah 5.40, Lidder Nallah 1.44, and Sindh Nallah 3.72.

