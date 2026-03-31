President, Vice Prez express sorrow over Nalanda temple stampede deaths

New Delhi, March 31 (IANS) President of India, Droupadi Murmu, on Tuesday expressed deep sorrow over the stampede deaths at a temple in Nalanda, Bihar, and conveyed her condolences to the families of the eight victims. Vice President of India, C.P. Radhakrishnan, also expressed grief over the incident.

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President Murmu took to social media 'X' and said, “The news of the death of many devotees in a stampede at a temple in Nalanda, Bihar, is deeply saddening. I express my deepest condolences to all the bereaved families. I wish a speedy recovery to all those injured."

Vice President Radhakrishnan, also expressed grief over the incident through a post on social media platform X.

"Deeply saddened by the tragic loss of lives in the stampede in Nalanda, Bihar. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. I pray for the speedy recovery of those injured in this unfortunate incident," he said.

Earlier in the day, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar expressed deep grief and announced compensation for the victims.

The state government will provide Rs 6 lakh each to the families of the deceased. Out of this, Rs 4 lakh is from the Disaster Relief Fund and Rs 2 lakh from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund.

Bihar Water Resource Minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary said the government has taken the matter seriously and that the Chief Minister is continuously monitoring the situation.

He assured that all injured persons are being provided proper medical care at the Bihar government’s expense.

Describing the tragedy as “heart-wrenching”, the minister said relief and rescue operations were launched immediately and that officials have been directed to ensure all necessary assistance to the victims and their families.

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister, Vijay Kumar Sinha, also expressed sorrow over the incident, calling it deeply painful. He extended condolences to the bereaved families and wished a speedy recovery for the injured, assuring that the government stands firmly with those affected by the stampede.

The incident occurred at the ancient Sheetla Mata Temple in Maghra village under the Deepnagar police station area, where a large number of devotees had gathered on the occasion of Sheetlashtami during the holy month of Chaitra.

Amid the large crowd, panic suddenly broke out, triggering a stampede.

According to reports, at least eight people, including seven women, lost their lives, while dozens of others sustained injuries and are currently undergoing treatment at nearby hospitals. Some reports have indicated the toll could be higher, and officials are verifying the exact number.

Eyewitness accounts suggest that the heavy crowd and lack of space inside the temple premises led to sudden chaos, resulting in the stampede.

Rescue teams and the local administration rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to hospitals.

Relief and rescue operations are currently underway, while authorities are expected to investigate the exact cause of the stampede and assess whether adequate crowd management measures were in place.

--IANS

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