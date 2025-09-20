President Murmu to visit Gaya today for ancestral rituals

New Delhi, Sep 20 (IANS) President Droupadi Murmu is scheduled to visit Gaya on Saturday to perform ancestral rituals at the sacred Vishnupad Temple.

The President will offer 'Pind Daan' and 'Tarpan', Hindu rituals performed for the peace of departed souls, seeking salvation for her ancestors.

This visit marks an important moment as Gaya is considered one of the holiest places in Hindu tradition, especially for performing ancestral rites.

The Vishnupad Temple, situated on the banks of the Falgu River, holds immense religious significance and attracts devotees from across the country during the ongoing Pitru Paksha period.

According to an official statement released by Rashtrapati Bhavan, "The President of India, Smt. Droupadi Murmu, will visit Gaya, Bihar, tomorrow (September 20, 2025) to perform puja at the Shri Vishnupad Temple."

The President will travel from Gaya Airport to the temple via a specially-designated route, passing through Gate No. 5, a bypass, Narayani Bridge, and Bengali Ashram.

She will return to the airport using the same route. To facilitate her visit, the Gaya district administration and local police have put in place an extensive security and traffic management plan.

Several roads around the temple and throughout the city have been temporarily closed to regular traffic. These include routes from Domuhan to Sikariya Mod, Gate No. 5 to City Public School, and Chand Chaura to Bengali Ashram.

However, alternate routes have been arranged for the public, including the Bodh Gaya–Four Lane route connecting Gulharia Chak Mod, Chakand railway crossing, Kandi Nawada, Kukra Mod, Mehta Petrol Pump, and City Public School.

In areas close to the temple, drop gates have been installed, and visitors will be allowed to proceed on foot from those points.

Authorities have assured that full precautions are in place, with a "not even a bird can fly" level of security to ensure the safety of the President and smooth flow for pilgrims.

