President Murmu to address Uttarakhand Assembly on state’s silver jubilee

New Delhi, Nov 1 (IANS) President Droupadi Murmu will visit Uttarakhand from November 2 to 4, during which she will address the state Assembly to mark the silver jubilee of the creation of the hill state, an official said on Saturday.

On November 2, the President will attend the second convocation ceremony of the University of Patanjali at Haridwar, the official said in a statement.

On November 3, the President will address the Uttarakhand Legislative Assembly at Dehradun on the silver jubilee of Uttarakhand state. On the same day, she will attend a function to commemorate the 125 years of the establishment of the Raj Bhavan, Nainital.

On November 4, the President will visit the Neem Karoli Baba Ashram at Kainchi Dham. Before returning to New Delhi, the President will also chair the 20th convocation of Kumaun University at Nainital.

Last month, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami announced a special two-day Assembly session to celebrate 25 years of the creation of the hill state.

"This is our Silver Jubilee year. Over the past 25 years, our state has progressed through many ups and downs. Since its formation, there has been a long journey of development. To discuss this in the Assembly, a two-day special session has been decided, and the dates will be announced soon,” he said.

Uttarakhand was created on November 9, 2000, as the 27th state of India, after being carved out of northern Uttar Pradesh. Initially named Uttaranchal, it was officially renamed Uttarakhand in 2007.

The decision to create the new hill state followed decades of sustained activism and protests by the hill people, who felt neglected by the government in Lucknow and sought a separate state to preserve their distinct cultural identity and address specific developmental challenges related to the mountainous terrain.

Earlier, CM Dhami reiterated the BJP-led state government’s focus on youth and employment generation. "The youth and students of our state have always been our top priority. Over the past four years, our government has transparently provided more than 25,000 jobs,” he said.

