President Murmu likely to travel in modern SPIC railway vehicle for Sabarimala visit

Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 6 (IANS) President Droupadi Murmu is likely to travel in the Indian Railways’ latest Self-Propelled Inspection Car (SPIC) -- the most advanced model recently inducted by the Southern Railway -- during her upcoming visit to Sabarimala on October 22.

The President is expected to board the newly commissioned SPIC for a special inspection-cum-travel run through parts of the Southern Railway network.

The rail journey will culminate at Chengannur railway station, from where she is scheduled to proceed by road to Pampa, the foothills of the Sabarimala shrine.

It is yet to be confirmed whether President Murmu will take the traditional forest trekking route or another path to the temple.

The visit forms part of her two-day tour of Kerala from October 22 to 24, and will mark her first pilgrimage to the Sabarimala Ayyappa Temple since assuming office in 2022.

The President’s darshan is planned on the concluding day of the Thulamasa pujas, which began on October 16.

The SPIC, manufactured by the Integral Coach Factory (ICF) in Chennai, represents a new generation of motorized inspection vehicles in the Indian Railways.

Designed for high-level inspections, the stainless-steel coach is equipped with dual driving cabins, air-conditioning, GPS-based information systems, onboard Wi-Fi, external CCTV cameras, and emergency and pantry facilities.

By eliminating the need for a separate locomotive, the SPIC enhances operational efficiency and frees up engines for regular passenger services.

Elaborate security and logistical arrangements are being made in coordination with the Kerala Police, the Travancore Devaswom Board, and railway authorities to facilitate the President’s visit and ensure smooth movement of the special train.

The Kerala Devaswom Minister V. N. Vasavan had earlier confirmed the President’s plan to visit Sabarimala during the closing of the Global Ayyappa Sangamam, noting that an earlier proposed visit had been postponed due to national security concerns.

President Murmu’s journey in the state-of-the-art SPIC vehicle is expected to underscore the Indian Railways’ modernization drive even as it adds a new chapter to her Kerala itinerary.

--IANS

sg/skp