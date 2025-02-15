President Murmu Condoles Deaths of 10 Mahakumbh Devotees in Prayagraj Accident

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu on Saturday condoled the deaths of Mahakumbh devotees who lost their lives in a road accident on the Mirzapur Highway in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj.

Taking to social media X, the President wrote, "The news of the death of many people in a road accident on Mirzapur Highway in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh is unfortunate. I express my condolences to the families of the deceased. I wish for the speedy recovery of all those injured."

The accident occurred late Friday night when a car carrying devotees to the ongoing Mahakumbh Mela collided with a bus on the Prayagraj-Mirzapur highway, killing ten people, according to official sources.

"The devotees were coming from Chattisgarh and going to Mahakumbh when their vehicle collided with a bus. 10 of them were killed in the accident," said Yamunanagar Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Vivek Chandra Yadav.

The bodies of the deceased have been taken to Swaroop Rani Medical Hospital for post-mortem, the DCP further stated.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took cognizance of the accident and offered condolences to the bereaved families, as per a release by the CMO.

The CM directed the officials to reach the spot immediately and expedite relief work. Instructions were also given to district administration officials to treat the injured.

The CM also wished a speedy recovery to those who were injured.

On February 11, in another accident, two buses collided on the Yamuna expressway near the Raya cut in Mathura, as per police.

Two buses collided at 110 milestone, leading to the death of two people and injuries to more than 24 passengers. The accident occurred in the Raya police station area. According to police, one bus was from Aligarh and the other was from Badaun.

The passengers were returning from the Mahakumbh.

As soon as the accident was reported, police and emergency teams rushed to the spot. The injured were taken to different hospitals, including the district hospital, for treatment. (ANI)