President Murmu commemorates  5 billion meals of Akshaya Patra Foundation 

New Delhi, March 17 (IANS) President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday launched celebrations to commemorate 5 billion meals of Akshaya Patra Foundation and said that serving 5 billion meals in the advancement of educational objectives is a remarkable achievement of Akshaya Patra Foundation.

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The theme of this event, ‘From a Well-Nourished and Well-Educated India to a Developed India’, underscored the significance of a nourished and educated society in realising our national resolve to build ‘Viksit Bharat’ by the year 2047, said an official statement.

The President said that a safe and bright future for our children is not solely the responsibility of the government, but a shared responsibility of us all. When teachers, parents, social organisations, the corporate sector, and every segment of society work together, then we lay a strong foundation for the coming generation.

“We must ensure that every child receives quality education, nutritious food, good health, and a clean and safe environment. These fundamentals enable holistic development of children,” she said.

The President said that education is the instrument that determines the opportunities available in an individual's life and paves the way for their success.

It serves as an effective medium for transformation and empowerment. The process of empowerment and capacity-building begins to take shape from the very moment children start attending school, she said, adding that school equips children with the skills and experiences necessary to effectively navigate the challenges of daily life and to become responsible, conscientious citizens.

She commended Akshaya Patra Foundation for working continuously to address the issue of malnutrition among children and encourage them to pursue education by delivering mid-day meals to schools for the past 25 years.

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, who also attended the event, said on social media, “Honoured to attend the 25th anniversary of the @AkshayaPatra Foundation and celebrate the milestone of 5 billion meals, in the august presence of Hon’ble @rashtrapatibhvn Droupadi Murmu ji at Rashtrapati Bhavan Cultural Centre.”

The Minister said that the President highlighted that securing a bright future for our children is a shared national responsibility, with nutrition forming the bedrock of India’s human capital.

“Rooted in the sacred Mahaprasad tradition of Jagannath, the Akshaya Patra initiative reflects India’s civilisational ethos of seva — transforming faith into structured, large-scale public service. Guided by the vision of A. C. Bhaktivedanta Swami Prabhupada and led by @madhupanditdasa and @CP_Dasa, it has evolved into a globally benchmarked model,” he said.

“Under the leadership of Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodiji, the convergence of National Education Policy 2020 and PM POSHAN Scheme is addressing classroom hunger while strengthening access, retention, and holistic development in education,” Pradhan added.

--IANS

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