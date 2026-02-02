President Murmu arrives in Bhubaneswar for six-day Odisha visit

Bhubaneswar, Feb 3 (IANS) President Droupadi Murmu has arrived at the Biju Patnaik International Airport in Bhubaneswar on a six-day Odisha visit.

The President was accorded a grand welcome at the Bhubaneswar airport on Monday evening.

Odisha Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, along with other senior dignitaries welcomed President Murmu at the airport.

Later, the President in a carcade amid tight security went to the Lok Seva Bhawan for the night stay.

As per her visit schedule, on Tuesday morning, President Murmu will visit Jajpur and offer prayers at the historic 13th century Biraja Temple as well as participate in some rituals at Nabhi Gaya.

The District Education Officer (DEO) of Jajapur has earlier announced that all schools in Jajpur town will remain closed on Tuesday keeping in view President Murmu's visit.

On Tuesday afternoon, President Murmu will visit Balasore district and attend the 12th convocation ceremony of Fakir Mohan University.

On Tuesday evening, the President will travel to Puri and visit the Shree Jagannath Temple.

She is scheduled to have darshan of the holy deities and participate in the aarti at the 12th century shrine.

The President will also perform other specific rituals in the holy coastal town.

On February 4, President Murmu will visit Mayurbhanj district and participate in a number of programmes at different places in her home district.

The President will attend a special programme at the Jagannath Temple in Rairangpur and later visit Simlipal Wildlife Sanctuary in the afternoon on February 5.

On February 6, she will engage directly with women and youth from tribal communities at Simlipal, one of Odisha's premier biosphere reserves, known for its rich biodiversity and tribal heritage.

Later that day, she will grace the 'Black Swan Summit, India' in Bhubaneswar, an event organised by the Odisha government in partnership with the Global Finance and Technology Network.

Concluding her visit on February 7, President Murmu will travel to Chhattisgarh, where she will inaugurate the 'Bastar Pandum 2026' festival in Jagdalpur.

Extensive and robust security measures have been implemented at all venues listed in the President's itinerary in view of her visit.

