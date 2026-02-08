President Droupadi Murmu pays tribute to Dr Zakir Husain on birth anniversary

New Delhi, Feb 8 (IANS) President Droupadi Murmu on Sunday paid floral tributes to former President Dr Zakir Husain on his birth anniversary at Rashtrapati Bhavan, an official said.

Dr Zakir Husain served as the third President of India, holding office from May 13, 1967, until his demise on May 3, 1969. He was the first Muslim to serve as President of the country.

Born on February 8, 1897, in Hyderabad, Dr Husain was not only an eminent Indian politician but also a distinguished educationist and intellectual whose influence transcended political boundaries and generations.

After receiving his early education in Hyderabad, Dr Husain proceeded to Aligarh Muslim University, where he earned a PhD in Economics. His strong interest in education and intellectual pursuits led him to co-found the National Muslim University in Aligarh, which later shifted to Delhi and was renamed Jamia Millia Islamia.

Dr Husain’s career was marked by a deep and abiding commitment to education and its pivotal role in nation-building. He served as the Vice-Chancellor of Aligarh Muslim University and later as the Vice-Chancellor of Jamia Millia Islamia, transforming both institutions through his visionary leadership and emphasis on inclusive learning.

In addition to his work in the field of education, Dr Husain was an active participant in the Indian freedom struggle. Post-Independence, he held several significant constitutional and political positions, including Governor of Bihar from 1957 to 1962, and Vice President of India from 1962 until he assumed the presidency.

On May 13, 1967, Dr Husain was elected as the President of India, becoming the first Muslim to hold the office and also the first President to die while in office. His presidency was marked by erudition, an unwavering commitment to democratic values, and a deep-seated belief in the transformative power of education.

Dr Zakir Husain passed away on May 3, 1969. His lasting contributions to education and his vision for a more egalitarian and educated India continue to inspire generations, according to the official website.

Dr Zakir Husain was succeeded as President by V.V. Giri on August 24, 1969.

