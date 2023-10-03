Aligarh Muslim University
Oct 03, 2023, 08:36 AM
Three injured in shooting incident at Aligarh Muslim University campus; Police launch investigation
Jul 20, 2023, 11:43 PM
NIA Arrests Aligarh Muslim University Student Working As ISIS Operative
Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 PM
Man Mauled To Death By Stray Dogs In Aligarh Muslim University
Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 PM
Prof Mohammad Gulrez Takes Over The Charge As AMU V-C
Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 PM
Student Held For Stabbing Parents To Death
