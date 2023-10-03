Aligarh Muslim University

featuredfeatured
Uttar Pradesh
Oct 03, 2023, 08:36 AM

Three injured in shooting incident at Aligarh Muslim University campus; Police launch investigation

featuredfeatured
Jul 20, 2023, 11:43 PM

NIA Arrests Aligarh Muslim University Student Working As ISIS Operative

featuredfeatured
Uttar Pradesh
Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 PM

Man Mauled To Death By Stray Dogs In Aligarh Muslim University

featuredfeatured
Uttar Pradesh
Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 PM

Prof Mohammad Gulrez Takes Over The Charge As AMU V-C

featuredfeatured
Uttar Pradesh
Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 PM

Student Held For Stabbing Parents To Death

Join our newsletter 🎉

Read and share new perspectives on just about any topic. Everyone’s welcome.
  • Select...
  • Select...
subsc