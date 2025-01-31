President Droupadi Murmu Highlights Vision for 'Viksit Bharat' and Key Government Initiatives

New Delhi: Emphasising that the government is working on all-round development, President Droupadi Murmu on Friday said that the country has only one aim which is to become a Vikshit Bharat (developed India) and the government is working with "saturation approach" so nobody is left in the journey.

Addressing a joint sitting of the Parliament in the Budget session, President Murmu said, "My government is working with Saturation Approach, so nobody is left in the journey of Vikshit Bharat... We have only one aim to become Viksit Bharat."

As the Made in India defence product goes global, the President lauded the government for taking steps towards self-reliance in the defence sector.

"The country has taken several historic steps to protect the country's borders and ensure internal security.... The govt has also taken steps towards self-reliance in the defence sector. From Make in India, we have moved to make for the world..." she said.

After the completion of the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla link railway project, President Murmu said that now India will be connected by railway line from Kashmir to Kanyakumari.

"The Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla rail link project has been completed and now the country will be connected by railway line from Kashmir to Kanyakumari. India's metro rail network has now crossed the 1000-kilometre milestone. India has the world's third-largest metro network," the President stated.

Highlighting the government's effort towards the development of the north-east states, the President said, "To enable the entire country to see the potential of the eight states of the North East, the first Ashtalakshmi Mahotsav was organised."

"To ensure health services to all citizens, 1.75 lakh 'Arogya Mandir have been established in the country. Looking at the rising number of cancer patients, custom duty on many cancer medicines has been waived off," President Murmu said while highlighting the government's step towards enhancing the health services in the nation.

As the technological challenges prevails in the world, she asserted, "My Government is continuously working towards ensuring efficiency in cyber security. Digital fraud, cybercrime and DeepFake are serious challenges to social, financial and national security. India has gained Tier 1 status in Global Cyber Security index... In the last decade, India gained several milestones in infrastructure."

The President hailed the Finance Ministry efforts to encourage businesses, stating, "Credit Guarantee Scheme for MSMEs and e-commerce export hubs are encouraging business in all sectors in the country."

She also mentioned the success of India's UPI (Unified Payment Interface) transactions system.

"Today, India is making its presence felt as a major global player in the field of digital technology...Developed nations of the world are also impressed with the success of India's UPI transactions system...My Government has used digital technology as a tool for social justice and equality," she added.

President Murmu remarked that India AI (artificial intelligence) Mission has been started with the aim of making India a global innovation powerhouse.

"Our aim is to make India a global innovation powerhouse...In the area of artificial intelligence, India AI Mission has been started. Today our youth is bringing glory to the country in every field from startups to sports to space...India is showing the way to the world in the fields of Artificial Intelligence and the adoption of technology," she added.

Furthermore, President Murmu stated, "The country's aviation sector is progressing rapidly with the airline companies placing orders of 1700 new aircraft."

The budget session of the Parliament commenced today with the joint address of the President Droupadi Murmu.

Following this, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will table the Economic Survey ahead of the presentation of the Union Budget on Saturday.

The Economic Survey document, prepared by the Economic Division of the Department of Economic Affairs in the Ministry of Finance and formulated under the supervision of the chief economic adviser, gives insights into the state of the economy and various indicators of 2024-25 (April-March) and some outlook for the next fiscal.

A series of important bills are likely to be taken up during the session.

The Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024 and the Mussalman Wakf (Repeal) Bill, 2024 are also likely to be presented which aimed at bringing reforms to the management of religious endowments.

The legislative agenda of the government includes the Banking Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2024, the Railways (Amendment) Bill, 2024, the Disaster Management (Amendment) Bill, 2024, the Oilfields (Regulation and Development) Amendment Bill, 2024, the Boilers Bill, 2024, the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024, the Coastal Shipping Bill, 2024, the Merchant Shipping Bill, 2024 and the Finance Bill, 2025.

The first part of the Budget session will continue till February 13 and the two Houses will again meet on March 10 after recess with the session concluding on April 4. (ANI)