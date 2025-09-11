Prepare plan for Gurugram, Faridabad for solid waste disposal: Haryana CM tells officials

Chandigarh, Sep 11 (IANS) Directing to prepare action plan for Gurugram and Faridabad for solid waste disposal, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Thursday chaired a high-level meeting to review the progress of the cleanliness campaign programme.

The meeting discussed in detail strengthening sanitation arrangements in urban and rural areas, modernising the solid waste management system and making the campaign a mass movement through public participation.

Urban Local Bodies Minister Vipul Goel was also present at the meeting.

The Chief Minister directed officials to prepare a comprehensive and detailed action plan, especially for Gurugram and Faridabad, so that a permanent solution to the problem of solid waste disposal in these districts can be ensured.

He said modern technology and scientific methods should be used to implement cleanliness efforts on the ground. It was decided that waste-to-energy plants would be established in Faridabad, Manesar, and Gurugram, through which the solid waste generated daily would be converted into energy for electricity production.

The work of establishing these plants will begin in the coming months, and within the next 24 months these plants will become fully operational.

These waste-to-energy plants will have many benefits. Electricity will be produced directly from waste through these plants, which will reduce dependence on traditional energy sources such as coal and petroleum.

The electricity generated will be added to the grid to meet the energy needs of cities. This will increase Haryana’s clean energy production capacity and the state will move forward in the direction of sustainable development. The operation and maintenance of the plants will also create large-scale employment and self-employment opportunities at the local level.

This initiative will make the state a leader in reducing carbon emissions and protecting the environment. In the future, these plants will not only help Haryana achieve the goals of the cleanliness mission but also prove to be an inspiring model for other states.

--IANS

vg/pgh