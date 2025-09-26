Pralhad Joshi slams K'taka govt, says 'caste survey drama to cover up failures and internal conflicts'

Bengaluru, Sep 26 (IANS) Union Minister for Food, Public Distribution and Consumer Affairs Pralhad Joshi has alleged that the Congress-led Karnataka government is conducting a caste survey only to cover up its administrative failures and the "internal rift" between Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his deputy D.K. Shivakumar.

Speaking to the media in Bidar on Friday, Joshi criticised CM Siddaramaiah, claiming he is enacting this "caste survey drama" just to please Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi.

“Under the guise of a caste survey, the real problems of the state are being hidden. There is no development work happening anywhere in the state. The government doesn't even have funds to fill potholes, yet it's spending money on this caste survey,” Joshi charged.

He stated that the Central government had postponed the census in 2021 due to Covid-19 and other reasons, and is now preparing to resume it.

However, he alleged that the Karnataka Congress government has pushed the caste survey forward as a distraction due to its internal power struggles, especially between the CM and Deputy CM.

“The so-called September revolution in the Congress is coming to an end. To divert attention, they are trying various tactics. The caste survey is just one such strategy. Even within Congress, leaders like D.K. Shivakumar and other ministers are opposing this unscientific survey,” Joshi claimed.

Joshi further questioned the Congress party’s track record: “How many castes have the Congress leaders actually helped? Historically, Congress has always opposed SC/ST and OBC welfare. From Jawaharlal Nehru to Rajiv Gandhi, they opposed reservations—even in Parliament. Now Siddaramaiah is putting on a drama."

Addressing the issue of religion-based reservations, Joshi said: “Reservations are meant for those who are socially backward due to untouchability, economic inequality, and other reasons.

"But now, the Congress-led government is trying to change the very direction of this policy. The Supreme Court has already struck down religion-based reservations, but the state government is heading in that direction anyway.”

“By doing this, the government is indirectly accepting that even Muslims and Christians face untouchability, which is constitutionally and legally untenable,” Joshi asserted.

