Pralhad Joshi leads delegation to JP Nadda seeking more fertilizer supply for K'taka

Bengaluru/New Delhi, July 28 (IANS) With monsoon agricultural activities gaining momentum in Karnataka and state reels under shortage of fertilizers specially urea, a delegation of BJP MPs from the state led by Union Minister for Food, Public Distribution and Consumer Affairs Pralhad Joshi has drawn the attention of the Central government, seeking enhanced fertilizer supply to meet rising demand.

Under the leadership of Union Minister Pralhad Joshi, the Karnataka BJP MPs jointly met Union Minister for Chemicals and Fertilizers J.P. Nadda in Delhi on Monday and submitted a request urging additional fertilizer supply to the state in the interest of the farmers.

"There is no shortage of fertilizers in the state. Karnataka has already stocked 1.65 lakh metric tonnes of fertilizers supplied by the Central government," Pralhad Joshi stated during the meeting.

He emphasized that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Central government has stood firmly as a backbone for Indian farmers and remains committed to protecting their interests at all times. He assured that steps would be taken to supply additional fertilizer as needed.

Due to good rainfall across Karnataka, agricultural activities have intensified in several regions. Consequently, there is a significant rise in demand for fertilizers among farmers. In view of this, the BJP MPs’ delegation urged Minister J.P. Nadda to ensure enhanced supply of fertilizers to the state, Joshi stated.

While the Central government has already supplied adequate fertilizer quantities to Karnataka, the MPs explained to Minister Nadda that the rising demand from farmers warrants an additional supply to meet the requirements, he stated.

Responding to BJP's charges on urea shortage, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah stated in Mandya on Monday that, the Centre is not supplying the required quantity of fertilizers to the state.

The situation has further escalated tensions between the Congress-led Karnataka government and the Centre. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has written to Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare and Chemicals & Fertilizers, J.P. Nadda, urging him to expedite the supply of 1.65 lakh metric tonnes of urea fertilizer as per the state’s allocation, in the interest of the farmers.

