Pradyut Bordoloi resigns from Congress; likely to join BJP​

Guwahati, March 17 (IANS) In a significant political development ahead of the Assam Assembly elections, senior Congress leader and Lok Sabha MP Pradyut Bordoloi on Tuesday tendered his resignation from the primary membership of the party, dealing a major blow to the Congress in the state. ​

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In a letter addressed to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Bordoloi expressed “an overwhelming sense of sadness” while announcing his decision to step down from all posts, privileges, and responsibilities within the party. ​

The brief resignation letter, dated March 17, did not specify the reasons behind his exit, but sources indicate that the move comes amid growing internal dissent and shifting political alignments in Assam. ​

Bordoloi also recently wrote a letter to the Congress leadership expressing his displeasure with the functioning of the Congress party and its state president, Gaurav Gogoi. ​

The central leadership of Congress did not issue any statement on Bordoloi's letter, which might have fuelled his exit from the grand old party. ​

According to sources, Bordoloi is likely to join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday. He is also expected to be fielded as the BJP candidate from the prestigious Dispur Assembly constituency, a key seat in the state capital region that carries strategic and symbolic importance. ​

Bordoloi’s exit comes close on the heels of another major setback for the Congress in Assam, following the departure of former state party president Bhupen Borah, who recently joined the BJP.​

The back-to-back resignations have raised concerns within the Congress about its organisational stability and electoral prospects in the northeastern state. ​

Earlier today, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that the BJP would accord “due respect” to Congress leader Pradyut Bordoloi if he chooses to join the party, amid growing political churn ahead of the Assembly elections. ​

Speaking after attending a meeting of the BJP’s election committee in New Delhi, Sarma said the party is open to leaders who wish to contribute to its organisational strength in Assam. ​

“If Pradyut Bordoloi comes to the BJP, he will be given due respect. The party will also consider giving him an Assembly ticket if he joins us,” the Chief Minister said, adding that the BJP remains focused on expanding its base in the state. ​

The high-profile defections could significantly impact Congress’s campaign momentum, while strengthening the BJP’s position ahead of the polls. ​

--IANS

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