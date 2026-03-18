'Pradyut Bordoloi amassed huge wealth during his ministerial tenure': Assam Congress leader

Guwahati, March 18 (IANS) Assam Pradesh Mahila Congress president and senior leader Mira Borthakur on Wednesday launched a sharp attack on former party colleague Pradyut Bordoloi following his resignation from the Congress, alleging that his decision to quit the party was driven by “selfish interests” rather than ideological differences.

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Speaking to reporters, Borthakur claimed that Bordoloi had amassed significant assets and properties during his tenure as a minister in Assam under the Congress regime.

She further alleged that there could be “undisclosed factors” behind his sudden shift in political allegiance, hinting that pressure or “certain files” with Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma might have influenced his decision.

“Pradyut Bordoloi has accumulated huge wealth over the years while serving in power. Now, he has chosen to abandon Congress at a crucial time. This raises serious questions about his intentions,” Borthakur said, without providing documentary evidence to substantiate the claims.

The Congress leader also accused Bordoloi of betraying the trust of party workers, stating that lakhs of grassroots supporters who stood by him feel let down. “He has left the party merely over disagreements regarding the selection of a candidate for an Assembly seat. This shows how personal ambition has overtaken commitment to party ideology,” she added.

Borthakur maintained that Congress remains united despite such exits and asserted that leaders driven by personal gain would not be able to weaken the party’s base.

Meanwhile, Bordoloi has not yet publicly responded to these allegations.

Earlier in the day, Lok Sabha member Pradyut Bordoloi said he was “deeply hurt” and “left with no option” but to resign from the Indian National Congress, alleging repeated humiliation and a lack of a conducive environment within the party’s Assam unit.

Speaking to reporters after stepping down, Bordoloi said the decision was painful but inevitable. “I am saddened to take this step, but I had no option left. I was mentally hurt and internally exhausted,” he said, indicating that issues within the party had been building up for some time.

The veteran leader claimed that several senior Congress figures had “insulted” him on multiple occasions, leading to a sense of alienation. “I have dedicated my entire life to the Congress, but today I feel completely alone,” he said, underlining the emotional toll of his exit.

At the same time, Bordoloi acknowledged the role the Congress played in shaping his political career. “The Congress party has given me a lot. Whatever I am today is because of the Congress,” he noted, adding that his decision was not driven by disregard for the party’s legacy but by the prevailing circumstances.

However, he stressed that the situation within the Assam Congress had deteriorated to a point where he no longer felt comfortable continuing. “There is no environment in the Assam Congress for me to stay. That is why I resigned,” Bordoloi said.

--IANS

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