Powerful example of national service: Top BJP leaders on PM Modi becoming longest-serving head of govt

New Delhi, March 22 (IANS) Top brass of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi on becoming the longest-serving head of government in India, hailing his "unwavering commitment" and taking the nation forward towards the resolution of Viksit Bharat.

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PM Modi has surpassed Pawan Kumar Chamling, who held office as Chief Minister of Sikkim for 8,930 days.

He has completed 8,931 days as head of government, combining his tenure as Chief Minister of Gujarat and as the Prime Minister, thereby entering his 25th year in a key leadership role.

BJP National President Nitin Nabin took to X and lauded the Prime Minister's "continuous journey" for public welfare. He said that the 8931 days of public life of PM Modi "are not merely a political journey, but a powerful example of unwavering penance, sacrifice, and national service, where each day has been dedicated to the nation".

He said that as Gujarat's longest-serving Chief Minister, Narendra Modi established a "robust model of development and good governance" and as the Prime Minister, he transformed administration into an "effective instrument of change".

"During his tenure as Prime Minister, with the resolve of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas', the country has made rapid progress in infrastructure expansion, the digital revolution, effective public welfare schemes, and the direction of Aatmanirbhar Bharat," Nabin said.

The BJP national chief lauded PM Modi's flagship initiatives -- Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana, Ujjwala Yojana, Ayushman Bharat scheme, and Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana. He also hailed the "historic public mandates" the NDA received in three consecutive Lok Sabha elections under PM Modi's leadership. He said that, by making this record, the Prime Minister "has set a new benchmark of dedication, stability, and continuity in public life".

Nabin also highlighted that under the leadership of the Prime Minister, India's global stature has risen, and 'Viksit Bharat' has been established as a national campaign rooted in public participation.

As PM Modi reached this historic milestone, Union Health Minister J.P. Nadda called it a "proud moment for the nation".

"From serving the people as the Chief Minister of Gujarat to leading the country to new heights as the Prime Minister, his journey has been truly inspiring. These years reflect his deep commitment to Maa Bharti and a constant focus on serving the people," Nadda said.

He stated that under the leadership of the Prime Minister, India is moving towards the vision of 'Viksit Bharat', driven by "people-centric policies that have empowered the poor, youth, women, and farmers".

"Today, India stands more confident and influential on the global stage," he said.

Calling it a "truly remarkable milestone" and "an inspiring journey of trust and Seva", Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kire Rijiju said that PM Modi becoming the longest-serving head of a government in India, by surpassing the previous record of former Sikkim CM Pawan Kumar Chamling, "stands as a testament to tireless dedication, integrity and nation-first governance."

Union Minister for Commerce and Industries Piyush Goyal also congratulated PM Modi on becoming the longest-serving head of government in India and said, "With 8,931 days in public life, first as Gujarat CM and now as the Prime Minister, his journey of Jan Seva reflects an unwavering commitment to inclusive development."

"Rooted in hard work and firm resolve towards nation-building, his years in public service continue to strengthen India's growth story," Goyal said, while calling on the countrymen to share their wishes and greetings through messages, selfies and stickers on the NaMo App.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, taking to X, said, "From being Gujarat's longest-serving CM to leading India as Prime Minister, his journey reflects enduring leadership and commitment to the nation. Congratulate the Prime Minister and send your wishes directly to him through messages, selfies and stickers via NaMo App."

"An extraordinary milestone -- defined by continuity, governance experience and sustained public trust," Minister of State (MoS) for Science and Technology Jitendra Singh said, congratulating the Prime Minister on achieving the historic milestone.

--IANS

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