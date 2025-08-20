Powered by PM scheme, Saharsa women lead a homegrown food enterprise

Saharsa (Bihar), Aug 20 (IANS) They say when positive thinking meets hard work, success becomes inevitable. In a heartening tale of innovation rooted in tradition, Basanti Kumari and her mother-in-law Lalita Devi, residents of Ward 24, Patuaha under Saharsa Municipal Corporation, have transformed a humble household skill into a thriving small business—making traditional “bari”.

What began as a family tradition has now become a full-fledged enterprise, generating a monthly turnover of approximately Rs 1.5 lakh. The duo's success has been significantly boosted under the Pradhan Mantri Formalisation of Micro Food Processing Enterprises (PMFME) scheme, through which they received Rs 10 lakh financial support to expand their operations.

Basanti told IANS that her husband, Ratnesh Jaiswal, a food technologist working with an NGO in Hyderabad, has also played a crucial advisory role in shaping their business. His technical insights, combined with Lalita Devi’s decades-old experience in making traditional "bari", helped lay a solid foundation for the venture.

Lalita Devi had been making and selling homemade bari—prepared from urad dal, peas, and moong dal—between 1980 and 2023. But it was in October 2024, with Basanti joining in, that the business was formalised and diversified.

Today, they manufacture 12 different varieties of bari, including: Masoor Bari, Urad Bari, Matar Bari, Chana Bari, Moong Bari, Mixed Dal Bari, Chana Garam Masala Mix Bari, Masoor Garam Masala Mix Bari, Urad Garam Masala Mix Bari, Beetroot Mix Bari, Ginger Mix Bari and Carrot Mix Bari.

Their products now reach markets not just in Bihar but as far as South India, making the duo proud symbols of rural entrepreneurship.

More than just a family business, their enterprise is creating opportunities for others too. Basanti and Lalita have employed six local women who earn daily wages by assisting in the production process. On average, the unit processes about 50 kilograms of raw materials daily, resulting in a daily turnover of around Rs 5,000.

A key innovation in their production process has been the construction of a sun-drying facility (“Suryakund”) in their backyard, built at a cost of Rs 5 lakh. The structure ensures hygienic drying conditions, free from dust, flies, and interference from animals or birds—something that adds a layer of quality assurance to their products.

Basanti Kumari and Lalita Devi’s journey is more than just a business success story—it’s a model of women’s empowerment, inter-generational collaboration, and self-reliance.

From a kitchen corner to building a brand, this mother-in-law and daughter-in-law team is proving that traditional knowledge, when blended with modern thinking and government support, can lead to sustainable livelihoods. Their initiative is now seen as an inspiring example for rural women aiming to become financially independent and self-employed.

