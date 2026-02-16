Power-sharing row deepens as DMK-Cong alliance faces strain before TN Assembly polls

Chennai, Feb 16 (IANS) With the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections not very far away, tensions between the DMK and the Congress over seat-sharing and participation in government have resurfaced, threatening to cast a shadow over the INDIA bloc in the state.

For nearly two months, friction has persisted over the Congress party’s demand for a formal share in governance if the alliance returns to power.

Though a Congress delegation met Chief Minister and DMK president M.K. Stalin on December 3 to discuss seat-sharing -- seemingly cooling tempers -- the issue flared up again after a senior Congress observer publicly advocated a “coalition government” model in Tamil Nadu.

The delay in constituting a formal DMK committee to initiate alliance talks further irked Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. During a January 25 meeting in Delhi, Rahul is learnt to have conveyed his displeasure to DMK Deputy General Secretary Kanimozhi, urging early commencement of seat-sharing negotiations to avoid a last-minute crisis similar to the Bihar Assembly elections, where Congress managed only six wins out of 61 seats contested.

The DMK later announced that talks with alliance partners would begin on February 22. However, Congress leaders in Tamil Nadu have intensified public pressure.

MPs Manickam Tagore and Jyothimani, former MP Viswanathan, and former TNCC president K.S. Alagiri have openly demanded a role in government, arguing that the party’s consistent support for the DMK must translate into power-sharing.

Strong counter-statements from DMK Ministers Raghupathi and Rajakannappan have deepened cadre-level resentment. Even after CM Stalin stated on February 11 that “sharing power is not part of Tamil Nadu’s political culture,” the debate has not subsided, with leaders from both sides engaging in sharp exchanges on social media.

Congress leaders argue that despite playing a crucial role in alliance victories, the party has not held power in Tamil Nadu since 1967. They cite historical precedents -- 61 seats in 1984, 60 in 1991, and 34 in 2006 -- where Congress remained outside the ruling structure. In 2021, while the DMK won 133 of 173 seats contested, Congress secured 18 wins from 25 seats, recording a higher strike rate.

Sources say Congress is now seeking up to 45 seats and greater opportunities for young leaders, warning that dissatisfaction could drive grassroots workers toward Vijay’s TVK.

The DMK, however, is believed to be strategically allocating seats to smaller allies first, possibly to corner Congress into accepting a late-stage compromise.

With the AIADMK likely to release its first candidate list on February 24 and campaign momentum building, both parties are engaged in a high-stakes negotiation -- not merely over seats, but over status, leverage, and their future within the alliance.

