‘Poorvi Prachand Prahar’: Forging multi-domain readiness in Eastern Himalayas

Itanagar, Nov 1 (IANS) The Indian Army, Navy and Air Force will converge in the rugged mountains of Mechuka in Arunachal Pradesh for Exercise ‘Poorvi Prachand Prahar’, a tri-service demonstration of integrated warfighting capability, technological adaptation and operational synergy in the eastern theatre, officials said on Saturday.

Defence spokesman Lt Col Mahendra Rawat said that conceived as a forward-looking exercise, it will validate multi-domain integration across land, air and maritime fronts, reflecting the Indian Armed Forces’ evolving readiness for future conflicts.

The exercise aims to refine interoperability, enhance situational awareness and validate command and control structures for joint mission execution, he said.

The spokesman said that the highlight of the exercise will be the coordinated employment of Special Forces, unmanned platforms, precision systems and networked operations centres operating in unison under realistic high-altitude conditions.

“Revised Tactics, Techniques, and Procedures (TTPs) will be tested and validated to reinforce combat agility and adaptability,” pointed out.

Exercise ‘Poorvi Prachand Prahar’ marks the next milestone in India’s tri-service integration effort, following the successful conduct of Ex Bhala Prahar (2023) and Ex Poorvi Prahar (2024).

It reinforces the Armed Forces’ collective resolve to maintain mission readiness and joint operational effectiveness in the defence of the nation, Lt Col Rawat stated.

On the other hand, promoting the vision of a greener, fitter and sustainable India, the Pedal to Plant Expedition 2025, a pan-India cycling initiative dedicated to environmental sustainability, fitness and green living, was ceremonially flagged off from Pangsau Pass in Arunachal Pradesh.

The expedition will journey across the nation and conclude in Gujarat on December 31. Lt Col Rawat said that this unique initiative, under the aegis of the Union Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, is led by Nisha Kumari, a distinguished para-cyclist, Everester climber, and national achiever.

The expedition aims to plant one lakh saplings across India, promoting the message of a Greener, Fitter and Better Nation through active citizen participation.

The first phase of the tree plantation drive was carried out at Jairampur, Arunachal Pradesh, immediately after the flag-off ceremony.

Deputy Inspector General of Assam Rifles, along with local dignitaries of Jairampur, flagged off the cycling expedition from Pangsau Pass.

In a strong display of military–civilian cooperation, troops of the Assam Rifles also participated in the cycling event, reinforcing the shared commitment to national development and environmental responsibility.

‘Pedal to Plant’ initiative pays tribute to the great freedom fighter and Iron Man of India, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, on his birth anniversary.

The expedition embodies his ideals of unity and strength while echoing the Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of a Fit India, inspiring citizens to adopt an active, healthy and sustainable lifestyle.

--IANS

sc/dan