Politics heats up in Odisha over alleged video of Puri victim circulating on social media

Bhubaneswar, Aug 17 (IANS) A controversy erupted on Sunday after an alleged video of the 16-year-old victim, who was set on fire in the Balanga area of Puri district on July 19 and later died while undergoing treatment at AIIMS, New Delhi, after 14-day battle for life, began circulating on social media platforms.

Speaking to media persons, BJD leader Lenin Mohanty stated that Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, who holds the home department portfolio, and the Odisha police should bring the truth about the video before the people and arrest the accused persons involved in the case. The victim girl in the alleged viral video was heard claiming that three miscreants with faces covered with napkins came on a motorcycle and set her on fire after pouring kerosene on the victim on July 19.

Mohanty raised questions about the statement issued by the Odisha Police on its official X handle following the death of the Balanga victim on August 2, in which it denied any person’s involvement in the incident. The BJD leader stated that the girl’s statement came to the fore in the viral video, after 15 days of her death has shocked everyone.

He questioned in whose interest the statement of the victim girl was recorded three times. The BJD leader also alleged that the Puri district Superintendent of Police, Pinak Mishra, has been taking the serious issue very lightly. The party alleged that the state government and Odisha Police are trying to shield the culprits involved in the unfortunate incident.

Puri SP Mishra stated that the district police, with assistance from the Cyber Team of the Odisha Crime Branch, has launched an investigation to verify the authenticity of the viral video and to identify the person responsible for circulating the sensitive video of the minor victim on social media. He also noted the viral video might be part of the original video recorded while she was undergoing treatment at AIIMS, Bhubaneswar.

Mishra also added that the last statement of the victim has been recorded at the AIIMS, New Delhi, in the presence of a magistrate. He informed the media persons that the investigation is almost at the last stage, and soon the police will submit the final report before the court.

--IANS

gyan/uk