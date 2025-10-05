‘Political vultures’: Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva on AAP leaders' remarks on mishaps

New Delhi, Oct 5 (IANS) Referring to a tragedy in south Delhi’s Mehrauli, Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva said on Sunday described Aam Aadmi Party leaders as “vultures” who are trying to stay in the news by making baseless statements and releasing videos to politicise mishaps.

“The cheap political reactions of AAP leaders to human tragedies are proof of their insensitivity. Whether it is Sanjeev Jha or Saurabh Bhardwaj, listening to their statements, shows they are not political workers but political vultures,” said Sachdeva.

He pointed to a recently released video related to a person who is still considered missing after a mishap related to rain-water.

The Delhi BJP President slammed AAP leader and MLA Sanjeev Jha for making a baseless allegation that if the net on a Municipal Corporation of Delhi drain had not been removed on the instructions of Delhi Water Minister Pravesh Sahib Singh, the missing person would have been saved.

Sachdeva said that Jha’s statement is “completely false”.

The Delhi unit BJP president said that the video and photos of Water Minister Parvesh Verma’s inspection in Mehrauli a few days before the accident prove that when he arrived, there was no net on the drain because AAP Councillor Rekha Mahendra Chaudhary had already got removed it.

Sachdeva said BJP MLA from Mehrauli Gajendra Yadav is in contact with the victim’s family and, at their request, has filed a missing person report and is making efforts so that the person, still considered missing, can receive appropriate MCD assistance after the investigation is complete.

The Delhi BJP President said that similarly, the baseless statement by MLA Sanjeev Jha on the tragic death of a BJP office bearer by drowning in the river near Sonia Vihar clearly shows that he is less of a public representative and more of a political vulture.

His statement blaming the delay in saving our late colleague Kuldeep Nainwal is proof of his insensitivity, he said.

The truth is that the water level at the accident site was deep and the current very strong, which caused significant difficulties for the local irrigation department, police, and fire brigade in the rescue, he said.

Sachdeva said similarly, AAP leader Bhardwaj does less political or social work and plays more the game of posting misleading videos on Twitter.

If only Saurabh Bhardwaj and other AAP leaders could understand that instead of fostering development in Delhi, they lost power due to false statements in the media and social media, he said.

The Delhi BJP chief said even after losing power AAP leaders are playing the game of spreading confusion, which will soon cost them their status as the opposition party.

In another development, Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor said that Delhi Congress is totally disconnected with people of the city and its “Vote Chori” campaign in Badarpur is nothing but an eyewash to please its leader Rahul Gandhi.

Kapoor has said that Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and his party colleagues' frequent attacks on the Election Commission of India and the country's fair electoral system are distancing the Congress.

--IANS

rch/pgh