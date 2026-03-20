Political spat continues over ‘Dhurandhar 2’ as Oppn terms it propaganda, BJP defends

New Delhi, March 20 (IANS) The political spat over the film "Dhurandhar 2" continued to rage with several Opposition leaders alleging that the movie spreads hatred and targets the Muslim community, while BJP leaders defended it, saying it depicts "the reality".

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Samajwadi Party's Maharashtra MLA Abu Azmi strongly criticised the film, claiming it was created to spread hatred and malign Muslims.

"This film is made only to spread hatred. It is a false film. It is a Pakistani film, so why not show it to the people of Pakistan? Why show it to the people of Hindustan?" Azmi told IANS.

He also objected to the portrayal of slain mafia don Atiq Ahmed as having a direct connection with Pakistan’s intelligence agency ISI in the movie.

"There can be no connection between my party’s MP and ISI; there is no question of that. Every religion and community has good and bad people, but by showing such things, the film only aims to create hatred against Muslims," he said.

Congress leader Hussain Dalwai also raised questions over the film, suggesting that its funding should be investigated.

“It may be financed by the RSS. This should be investigated,” Dalwai said.

Echoing similar concerns, Samajwadi Party MP Awadhesh Prasad said the ruling BJP was trying to divert public attention.

"The BJP has no real work. They want to divert people’s attention by making such baseless claims. What the country needs today is jobs for the unemployed," he said.

Congress MP Imran Masood termed the film "nonsense".

He also criticised what he called the glorification of the controversial 2016 demonetisation in the film.

"There are 25 crore Muslims in the country; you cannot push them out. They have to live here. By spreading hatred, you will hinder the country’s progress," he said.

However, leaders from the BJP defended the film.

Chhattisgarh Deputy Chief Minister Arun Sao accused the Congress of opposing issues based on political interests.

"It is unfortunate that the Congress Party neither respects public sentiment nor shows loyalty towards the nation. They oppose everything that does not suit their political agenda," Sao said.

Former Jammu and Kashmir DGP S. P. Vaid also defended the film, claiming it reflects reality.

"There is no controversy because what has been shown is the truth. In ‘Dhurandhar 2’ and even in the first part, what has been depicted is based on truth," he claimed, while talking to IANS.

--IANS

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