Political slugfest in Bengal over Mamata govt's Durga Puja carnival, BJP's protest against electrocution deaths

Kolkata, Oct 5 (IANS) A political slugfest has erupted in West Bengal over the Durga Puja carnival organised by the Mamata government and the BJP's protest rally on Sunday. While Red Road has been decorated for the Durga Puja carnival, BJP leaders are geared up to take out a procession to highlight the recent electrocution deaths in Kolkata.

The carnival will begin from 4 p.m., while the BJP's procession will start at 3 p.m.

The police have made adequate security measures to ensure both programmes are held smoothly.

The Kolkata Police at first did not give permission for the BJP's procession, organised by the party's think tank in Bengal 'Khola Hawa', citing the Puja carnival on the same day.

Later, the Calcutta High Court granted permission for the procession with certain riders.

It was said that the route of the procession would be changed. Instead of College Square to Central Avenue, the procession would have to be held from College Square to another route.

In this regard, Kolkata Police Commissioner Manoj Verma said, "We have seen the High Court order. We are making arrangements on our own. Since it is taking place from College Square towards Dorina Crossing, there is not much of a problem. However, there may be some traffic snarls due to the procession. We are making plans to manage traffic accordingly."

Meanwhile, the Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari, vented his anger against the state administration.

"The Kolkata Municipal Corporation is incompetent. So many people died due to electrocution in Kolkata recently. The civic body failed to stop the disaster. Today, we will hit the streets in protest," said Adhikari.

Trinamool Congress state general secretary Kunal Ghosh, in response, said, "Durga Puja carnival has become a global festival. It marks the globalisation of Puja following the efforts of the Mamata Banerjee government. The opposition is trying to snatch the limelight away from the carnival by organising their procession on the same day. The carnival will overshadow their programme, and the opposition's ego will be hurt to see such a massive spectacle."

