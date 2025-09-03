Political row over Kerala govt's global Ayyappa meet as UDF questions Left

Thiruvananthapuram, Sep 3 (IANS) The upcoming Global Ayyappa Meet has sparked a political storm in Kerala, with the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) opposition accusing the Pinarayi Vijayan-led Left government of seeking political mileage in the name of Sabarimala, while the ruling CPI(M) strongly defended the initiative as an effort to unite believers against communalism.

The Kerala government is set to host the Global Ayyappa Meet on September 20, an initiative aimed at uniting devotees and highlighting Sabarimala’s spiritual and cultural significance.

Organised under the aegis of the Travancore Devaswom Board, the event has drawn national attention and sparked political debate.

Opposition Leader V.D. Satheesan alleged that the government was attempting to exploit the faith of devotees for electoral gains.

He said the UDF had not decided to boycott the event but had raised pointed questions to which the government must first respond.

“Will the government withdraw the affidavit filed in the Supreme Court that paved the way for the violation of traditions at Sabarimala? Will it withdraw the cases still pending against those who took part in protests, including namajapa processions, to protect temple customs?” Satheesan asked.

The UDF, he clarified, would declare its position on participation only after the government provides answers. UDF convenor Adoor Prakash was also present at the press conference.

In sharp contrast, CPI(M) state secretary M.V. Govindan maintained that the party has always stood with devotees and would continue to do so.

Speaking at a memorial event in Chempazhanthy on Wednesday, he said the Global Ayyappa Meet was not an attempt to encourage communal forces but rather to bring together believers in a progressive platform.

“The Ayyappa meet has our full support. This is part of resisting communalism, not promoting it,” he said.

Govindan also clarified that the decision to hold the meet was taken by the Travancore Devaswom Board. He reiterated that dragging religion and faith into political power is communalism, but stressed that the Communist Party would never side with such forces.

On the contentious issue of women’s entry into Sabarimala, he said it was a “chapter that has passed”, though not a “closed chapter”, and declined to make fresh comments.

The divergent stands highlight how Sabarimala and related faith issues continue to shape Kerala’s political discourse.

While the UDF accuses the government of double standards and seeks clarity on past actions, the CPI(M) is attempting to project itself as a party standing with believers while resisting communal polarisation.

--IANS

sg/dpb