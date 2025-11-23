Political row over Chandigarh bill intensifies even after Centre's clarification

Chandigarh, Nov 23 (IANS) Political tensions in Punjab have intensified after the Centre indicated its intention to bring Chandigarh under Article 240 of the Constitution, a provision that would allow the President to directly frame regulations for the Union Territory.

Though the Central government clarified on Sunday that no final decision has been taken and that any move will follow consultations with all stakeholders, the proposal has triggered strong opposition across the political spectrum in Punjab.

The AAP and Congress have denounced the idea, calling it "anti-Punjab" and an attempt to dilute the state's historical and political claims over Chandigarh.

Leaders in Punjab argue that placing Chandigarh under Article 240, a provision currently applicable to Union Territories such as Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Lakshadweep, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu, and Puducherry, would weaken Punjab's long-standing claim over the city.

Speaking to IANS, Leader of the Opposition in the Punjab Assembly Pratap Singh Bajwa said, "The Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill that the BJP government is bringing is essentially an attempt to capture Chandigarh. Ever since the BJP came to power, Punjab has consistently voted against PM Modi and the BJP–RSS ideology in the last five-seven elections, and now this is their last attempt to seize control of Chandigarh."

"The central government is deliberately attempting to undermine Punjab's legitimate rights over Chandigarh, river water, and Punjab University. They are trying to take control of Punjab, working hand-in-glove with the RSS. They are trying to rewrite history," he added.

Punjab Minister Harpal Singh Cheema also criticised the move and told IANS, "The Bharatiya Janata Party first tried to snatch away our water resources, which are our natural resources. They attempted to take over BBMB, and after that, they tried to take control of Chandigarh University, which is a university of Punjab, along with 200 colleges that belong to Punjab... Now they are taking to take Chandigarh too."

BJP leader and former Union Minister Vijay Sampla said that the Punjab unit of the BJP will discuss the issue with the high command and make sure that the demands of the people are met.

Speaking to IANS, Sampla said, "When Punjab and Haryana were formed in 1966, Chandigarh was made the temporary capital of Haryana, and it was decided that it would remain so until Haryana got its own permanent capital. However, due to the Congress party's flawed policies, this issue has always confused and harmed the interests of Punjabis. Now, reports suggest that Chandigarh is being included under Article 240, which could weaken Punjab's claim, change administrative control, and even allow the appointment of a Lieutenant Governor, which will not be liked by the Punjabis."

He added that the BJP's Punjab unit stands with Punjabis and will take up the matter with the high command.

Congress leader Amarinder Singh Raja Warring said that his party will oppose the plan in "every possible way".

"We will oppose this both in Parliament and on the streets. This is a fight for Punjab, and we will fight it in every possible way. We will discuss the matter in the Political Affairs Committee, all leaders will give their opinions, and then we will decide our strategy," Warring told IANS.

Meanwhile, the Home Ministry issued a clarification, stating that the proposal "does not in any way involve altering the governance and administrative arrangements of Chandigarh or the traditional relations of Chandigarh with Punjab or Haryana."

"The proposal to simplify the process of law-making exclusively by the Central Government for the Union Territory of Chandigarh is currently under consideration at the level of the Central Government. No final decision has been taken on this proposal," it said.

Stressing that there is "no need for concern" on this issue, the Home Ministry added, "An appropriate decision will be taken only after adequate consultation with all stakeholders, keeping in mind the interests of Chandigarh... The Central Government has no intention of presenting any bill to this effect in the upcoming Winter Session of Parliament."

At present, Chandigarh is administered by the Punjab Governor and serves as the joint capital of Punjab and Haryana.

However, a Parliament bulletin has indicated that the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill, 2025, is likely to be introduced during the Winter Session beginning December 1, setting off protests across the political spectrum in Punjab.

Parties including the AAP, Congress and the Shiromani Akali Dal have sharply criticised the proposal, calling it "anti-Punjab".

They argue that placing Chandigarh under Article 240 will undermine Punjab's long-standing claim over the city.

Chandigarh was created as a Union Territory in 1966 when Haryana was carved out of Punjab and has since functioned as a shared capital.

While the Governor of Punjab also serves as Chandigarh's administrator, political leaders in the state have consistently argued that Chandigarh belongs to Punjab and that Haryana should have a separate capital.

