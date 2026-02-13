Political landscape of Telangana undergoing a decisive shift, says state BJP

Hyderabad, Feb 13 (IANS) Telangana BJP president N. Ramchander Rao claimed on Friday that the results of municipal elections made it clear that the political landscape of Telangana is undergoing a decisive shift.

Reacting to the results of the elections for 116 municipalities and seven corporations, he stated that the saffron wave is marching ahead in Telangana

“BRS is gone: A party that once dominated urban local bodies has witnessed a dramatic collapse. From a towering 1,341 wards earlier, it has plummeted to around 750. This is not a marginal decline — it is a structural rejection by the people. From 0 LS seats to losing Assembly by-polls to losing gram panchayat,” he posted on X.

The BJP leader said that Congress, despite being in power, has underperformed. “Despite misusing administrative machinery, money power, and intimidation, it could secure only around 55 per cent of the wards. In a scenario where ruling parties traditionally sweep local elections, this is far from a sweeping mandate,” he said.

“The BJP’s rise is the most significant takeaway: Despite comparatively limited grassroots presence in several regions, the Bharatiya Janata Party has won 2 Municipal Corporations; emerged as the Single Largest Party in 6 Municipalities; expanded its footprint across urban Telangana; opened account in Kothagudem too,” Ramchander Rao added.

The BJP leader stated that this performance reflects growing public confidence in the BJP as the credible alternative in the state.

“The BJP has established itself as a decisive force. The message from Telangana is loud and unmistakable: The BRS era is fading. The Congress mandate is conditional and limited. The BJP is rising — steadily, structurally, and sustainably,” Ramchander Rao said.

BJP emerged as the single largest party in Karimnagar and Nizamabad municipal corporations.

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar, who represents the Karimnagar Lok Sabha seat, said that Karimnagar will be developed with the funds from the Centre.

He alleged that Congress, BRS and AIMIM had a secret deal in Karimnagar. He said they gave Rs 7,000 to Rs 10,000 to every voter. He alleged that Congress even tried to lure BJP candidates by offering Rs 50 lakh to Rs 1 crore.

--IANS

ms/uk