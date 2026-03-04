'Political hypocrisy, undermining national interests': TN BJP on Cong-DMK's pro-Iran protests

Chennai, March 4 (IANS) The Tamil Nadu unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday strongly criticised the Congress party and its allies in the DMK-led coalition, accusing them of “political hypocrisy” and “anti-national conduct” following protests held in Chennai over the death of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

In a statement, Tamil Nadu BJP spokesperson A.N.S. Prasad alleged that demonstrations organised on March 1 and 2 mourning Khamenei, who was killed in US-Israel strikes on February 28, reflected a misplaced political agenda that undermined India’s national interests.

The BJP leader said attempts by some protest groups to march toward the United States Consulate in Chennai during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Tamil Nadu were irresponsible and risked disturbing public order.

According to the party, such demonstrations targeting foreign diplomatic missions were inappropriate and could damage India’s international standing.

Prasad also accused the Congress leadership, including Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, of making statements that questioned the Indian government’s position on the developments in West Asia.

He argued that such remarks were politically motivated and could weaken national unity at a time when the government was focusing on the safety of Indian citizens in the region.

Highlighting the government’s diplomatic outreach, the BJP spokesperson said Prime Minister Modi had held urgent consultations with leaders of several Gulf nations, including Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Kuwait, and Jordan, to ensure the protection of Indian nationals amid escalating tensions in West Asia.

He also noted that External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar had reiterated that safeguarding Indians abroad remained the government’s top priority.

According to Prasad, authorities have already begun taking precautionary steps to assist Indian citizens in affected areas. As part of these efforts, the first relief flight carrying 149 Indians from Dubai recently landed safely in New Delhi, while Indian students in Tehran have reportedly been moved to safer locations under the supervision of the Indian Embassy.

The BJP leader further claimed that the protests organised by opposition parties and certain groups reflected selective political outrage, particularly when compared to their responses to other international incidents involving violence against civilians.

The party urged the DMK government in Tamil Nadu to ensure that law and order is maintained and that protests do not escalate into actions that could threaten diplomatic institutions or communal harmony.

The BJP reiterated its support for the Union government’s diplomatic efforts and emphasised the need for national unity during periods of international crisis affecting Indian citizens abroad.

