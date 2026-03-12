Political heat rises in Odisha as parties issue whips before Rajya Sabha polls

Bhubaneswar, March 12 (IANS) The Opposition Congress in Odisha, on Thursday, issued a strict three-line whip to its party MLAs, directing them to remain in Bhubaneswar and ensure their presence during the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections.

In an official notice released by Congress Legislature Party (CLP) Chief Whip, C.S. Raazen Ekka, legislators have been instructed not to leave headquarters and to stay in the state capital from March 13 to 16.

Voting for the Rajya Sabha elections is scheduled to take place on March 16, between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m., at the premises of the Odisha Assembly.

The CLP Chief Whip underscores the importance of full attendance and compliance, signalling the party's intent to consolidate its position during the crucial electoral exercise.

The directive carries the weight of a three-line whip, making it mandatory for all Congress MLAs to adhere without exception.

"All the Congress Legislature Party MLAs are directed not to leave the headquarters and be present in Bhubaneswar from March 13 to 16 unfailingly. This shall be treated as a Three-Line Whip, and strict compliance is solicited," the CLP Chief Whip said.

Amid the heightened political tensions, the Opposition Biju Janata Dal (BJD) on Wednesday issued a three-line whip asking all its MLAs to remain present in Bhubaneswar from March 13 to 16 in view of the Rajya Sabha elections.

"All MLAs of the Biju Janata Dal in the Odisha Assembly are hereby informed that the voting for the Rajya Sabha Elections 2026 will be held on March 16, 2026, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the premises of the Odisha Assembly. All Biju Janata Dal MLAs are directed not to leave headquarters and to remain present in Bhubaneswar from March 13 to March 16, unfailingly," the order issued by BJD Chief Whip Pramila Mallik said.

She also instructed the BJD MLAs that the order should be treated as a three-line whip, requiring strict compliance.

The speculation of horse-trading is rife ahead of the Rajya Sabha polls, with political circles closely watching the possibility of cross-voting and shifting allegiances.

On Wednesday, BJD President and Leader of the Opposition Naveen Patnaik launched a scathing attack on the state government, alleging that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is engaged in horse-trading ahead of the Rajya Sabha polls.

