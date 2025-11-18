Political activity intensifies in Bihar as government formation reaches final stage

Patna, Nov 18 (IANS) Political activity has gained significant momentum in Bihar amid the ongoing preparations for the government formation and the Chief Minister's swearing-in ceremony.

Two senior Janata Dal United (JD-U) leaders -- Union Minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lalan Singh and the party's acting National President Sanjay Jha --returned to Patna late on Tuesday evening by a special flight from Delhi.

They were accompanied by Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

The trio had travelled from Patna to Delhi on Monday night to hold detailed discussions with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) top brass, including Union Home Minister Amit Shah, on crucial issues related to Cabinet formation and power-sharing within the NDA government.

According to sources, the talks focused on the number of Ministers each alliance partner will have in the new Cabinet, the selection of the Deputy Chief Minister, and the decision on who will be appointed as the Speaker of the Bihar Assembly.

A clear message from the BJP High Command has been conveyed to Chief Minister Nitish Kumar through these senior JD-U leaders.

Upon arrival in Patna, Lalan Singh and Sanjay Jha went straight to the Chief Minister's residence to brief him on the consensus and guidelines received from the Central leadership.

This meeting is believed to be crucial for finalising the agreed formula for government formation, ensuring smooth distribution of portfolios, and confirming the arrangements for the swearing-in ceremony.

The swift return of the JD-U leaders and their immediate meeting with Nitish Kumar indicate that the process of forming the new government is now in its final stages.

With both major alliance partners reportedly reaching an understanding in Delhi on seat and post distribution, the formal announcement of the Chief Minister is expected on Wednesday.

Political observers say that the concluding round of discussions has cleared the path for the NDA to move ahead with government formation.

