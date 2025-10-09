Police say Kanpur scooter explosion triggered by firecrackers

Kanpur, Oct 9 (IANS) The explosion that rocked Kanpur's Mishri Bazar area was caused by firecrackers, and a few people have been detained in connection with the incident, police said on Thursday.

The blast, which occurred under the Moolganj police station limits on Wednesday evening, triggered panic in the densely populated market and left six people injured, including a woman who remains in critical condition.

The explosion was so intense that both scooters were completely destroyed, and several nearby shops suffered major damage.

Speaking to the reporters, Joint Police Commissioner (Law and Order) Ashutosh Kumar said, "It was initially suspected that a bomb had been planted in a scooty. We informed the agencies and the ATS. Seeing the damage to the front portion of the vehicle, a bomb was suspected. However, after reviewing CCTV footage and speaking to people at the site, we found that an illegal firecracker market was operating there."

He said that the forensic team conducted tests, and the results confirmed that the explosion was caused by a "low-intensity explosive, typical of firecrackers".

"We learned that firecrackers were being sold illegally in the area. Raids are being carried out, and shopkeepers involved in the illegal sale are being detained," he added.

Kumar further said, "Around half a dozen people who were standing near the vehicle at the time of the blast and fled when the police arrived have also been detained. They claim to be bystanders, but their actions have made them suspects."

Of the six injured, one woman sustained severe burns and remains in a critical condition. All the victims have been admitted to nearby hospitals, where their condition is being closely monitored.

Police teams are continuing to examine the debris and damaged scooters to rule out the presence of any other explosive material.

The incident has raised safety concerns ahead of the festive season, as Mishri Bazar is a crowded commercial area with numerous shops selling toys, decorative goods, and firecrackers.

Further investigation into the blast is underway, and more details are awaited.

--IANS

sd/