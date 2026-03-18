Police plan major crackdown on terror support system in J&K’s Kishtwar

Jammu, March 18 (IANS) After the elimination of the top commander of the Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) terror outfit, Saifullah, last month, police in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kishtwar district have planned a wider crackdown on the ground network and support system of terrorism in the district.

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Official sources said working in complete synergy with each other, the J&K Police and the security forces have successfully identified the network of overground workers (OGWs) that has been active for the last many years.

Sources said two government employees are among over half a dozen members of the OGW group providing food, shelter and logistic support to terrorists in the district.

Most of these OGWs have arranged feasts for JeM terrorists in the past. Sources said the security forces, with the help of forensic experts, are analysing photographs of terrorists with civilian backgrounds.

Officials said while most people provided assistance to terrorists under duress, some have done so voluntarily.

The officials indicated that those identified as OGWs are likely to face strict legal action, including cases under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA). Some individuals may also be detained under the Public Safety Act (PSA).

The crackdown follows a series of successful counter-terror operations in the region, as the Indian Army’s White Knight Corps recently announced the elimination of seven Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorists in Kishtwar over the past 326 days. In the last 20 days alone, six terrorists have been neutralised, indicating intensified operations in the Jammu region.

Highlighting the significance of the operation, Major General A.P.S. Bal, General Officer Commanding of the Counter-Insurgency Force (CIF) Delta, said: “We’ll keep neutralising terrorists whosoever comes in our area… In February, we have been able to eliminate six JeM terrorists… one in Udhampur and the other in Kishtwar.”

On the elimination of Saifullah and his group, he added: “The elimination of the Saifullah group is a major success as they were the fulcrum around which the entire terror network was working. The elimination of seven terrorists is a huge success for all of us.”

Authorities believe the ongoing investigation could expose a wider support network linked to Pakistan-backed terror groups operating in the region, as forces move to completely dismantle the ecosystem enabling militancy in Kishtwar.

The J&K Police and the security forces are carrying out aggressive anti-terrorist operations in the hinterland.

--IANS

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