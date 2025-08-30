Police must prevent atrocities against the marginalised: K’taka CM Siddaramaiah

Bengaluru, Aug 30 (IANS) Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Saturday said that there exists a caste system in the state, and many marginalised communities continue to face caste discrimination.

He said that such cases must be taken seriously, and atrocities must be prevented.

The Karnataka CM was speaking on Saturday at the Raj Bhavan during the President’s Medal Award Ceremony held for officers in the state’s Home Department who have rendered distinguished service.

"The government has established DCRB (District Crime Records Bureau) police stations in every district. In a recent review meeting I conducted, I found the performance and progress of these DCRB stations unsatisfactory," Siddaramaiah said.

"Officials must take this seriously to ensure the government’s objective of providing safety to marginalised communities is fulfilled. Compared to other states, the rate of convictions in atrocity cases against Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes in Karnataka is very low. The police must pay attention to this," he added.

The service medals awarded today are a testament to the dedication, honesty, and hard work of the police personnel. Such achievements are possible only when service is rendered with a sense of social concern, CM Siddaramaiah stated.

"Apart from maintaining law and order in society, it is the police's responsibility to protect the lives and property of the public. Police play a vital role in ensuring peace and harmony in the country. The responsibility of preventing crimes lies with both the government and the police. If precautionary measures are taken, many crimes can be prevented," Siddaramaiah said.

"If police officers have a sense of social responsibility, peace can be established in society. The role of the police is crucial in eliminating social inequalities and enforcing the protections guaranteed by the Constitution," he said.

"Dr. B.R. Ambedkar had stated that when power rests only with the privileged, the lives of the marginalized become miserable. The police must prevent atrocities against the underprivileged. Justice should be made accessible to ordinary citizens. Instead of merely focusing on the number of police personnel, we must assess how many crimes have been prevented," the Karnataka CM added.

Today's award winners have made commendable achievements and should serve as role models for others. We must find solutions to the inequalities present in society. Police officers and staff should introspect and strive to deliver better service, Siddaramaiah concluded.

